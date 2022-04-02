Pakistan seeks to expand its relationship with Washington, army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa has said, a day after Islamabad protested to the US embassy over alleged interference in its internal affairs.

"We share a long history of excellent and strategic relationship with the United States, which remains our largest export market," Bajwa told a security conference in Islamabad on Saturday.

Also highlighting close diplomatic and business relationships with longtime ally China, Bajwa added: "We seek to expand and broaden our ties with both countries without impacting our relations with the other."

The statement from the army chief comes a day before Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan faces a no-confidence vote in the parliament.

Khan on Saturday said the move to remove him was an attempt at regime change backed by the United States.

Khan told a group of foreign journalists that, "the move to oust me is (a) blatant interference in domestic politics by the United States".

Khan said on Friday that Islamabad had given a protest note to the American embassy over what he described as a foreign conspiracy to oust him from power.

Faced with a tight no-confidence vote on Sunday that could see Khan ousted after defections from his ruling coalition, he has been alleging in his campaign to remain in power that a foreign-funded conspiracy was backing his ouster after he visited Moscow in February.