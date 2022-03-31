In 628 CE, 1,394 years ago, the treaty of Hudaybiyyah was signed; it is considered a landmark in Islam's history.

What happened in Hudaybiyyah was a kind of peace treaty signed by the idolaters of Mecca and the Muslims. It was signed in the village of Hudaybiyyah, located about nine miles (14.5 km) outside Mecca, thereby acknowledging the equality of Muslims as bargaining partners.

The incident took place six years after Hijrah (meaning “departure” or “migration”), and the Muslims, under the leadership of Prophet Muhammad (peace be upon him), were eager to visit the Holy Kaaba again.

During this period, the idolatrous pagans of Mecca and the Muslims waged war three times; in Badr, Uhud and in the Battle of Trench. Although the Muslims had defeated the idolaters in two of these battles, they were still not strong enough to fight again against such a large force.

The Hudaybiyyah encounter tested the courage and faith of Muslims. Here is a look at how it all happened and the importance of the treaty.

Behind the treaty

His Holiness the Prophet Muhammad called on his followers to perform the Umrah, the pilgrimage, following a dream he had, and some 1,400 of his companions wended their way through Mecca.

As their intention was to perform a religious duty, they took only seventy sacrificial weapons with them. When the idolaters of Mecca prevented them from entering the city, the caravan, led by Prophet Muhammad, decided to stay at Hudaybiyyah and camped there.

Following rumours regarding the Meccans’ preparations for war, Prophet Muhammad sent a message saying they had not come to fight.

His Holiness, the future caliph Uthman, was sent as an envoy to convey the prophet’s message to the Meccans. When reports emerged that he had been martyred, the Muslims prepared for war.

When the Quraysh (a grouping of Arab clans that historically inhabited and controlled the city of Mecca) sent an army of about 200 people, they encountered the Muslims and were taken prisoner. After that, the Meccans tried to make peace. After a long discussion, a treaty finally emerged.

The articles of the treaty