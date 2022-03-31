The Kremlin has denied US and British claims that President Vladimir Putin's advisers are scared of giving him a true picture of Moscow's military operation in Ukraine.

"This shows that neither the Department of State nor the Pentagon have real information about what is happening in the Kremlin," Putin's spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told journalists on Thursday.

"They don't understand President Putin, they don't understand the mechanism for taking decisions and they don't understand the style of our work," he added.

Peskov said that "it was not just a pity" that such claims were made, but "it causes concern, because such complete non-understanding is what leads to mistaken decisions, to hasty decisions that have very bad consequences".

'Advisers are afraid'