WORLD
2 MIN READ
Kremlin denies US, UK claims that Putin 'misled' by advisers on Ukraine
Suggestions by Western officials that President Putin's advisers are afraid to tell him truths about the military campaign in Ukraine show how little they understand Russia's government, the Kremlin said.
Kremlin denies US, UK claims that Putin 'misled' by advisers on Ukraine
As the Ukrainian conflict has ground to a halt, increasing questions are being asked about the decision-making process in the Kremlin. / Reuters
March 31, 2022

The Kremlin has denied US and British claims that President Vladimir Putin's advisers are scared of giving him a true picture of Moscow's military operation in Ukraine.

"This shows that neither the Department of State nor the Pentagon have real information about what is happening in the Kremlin," Putin's spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told journalists on Thursday.

"They don't understand President Putin, they don't understand the mechanism for taking decisions and they don't understand the style of our work," he added.

Peskov said that "it was not just a pity" that such claims were made, but "it causes concern, because such complete non-understanding is what leads to mistaken decisions, to hasty decisions that have very bad consequences".

READ MORE:Ukraine to demand ceasefire in peace talks with Russia in Istanbul

'Advisers are afraid'

Recommended

Britain's GCHQ spy agency chief, Jeremy Fleming, said on Thursday that "Putin's advisers are afraid to tell him the truth" about the Russian military's progress and the degree of Ukrainian resistance.

The White House earlier gave a briefing on declassified intelligence which found that Putin's relations with his staff had deteriorated.

White House communications director Kate Bedingfield said Putin "felt misled by the Russian military".

The reports could not be independently confirmed.

Putin launched the military operation in Ukraine on February 24 citing the "genocide" of Russian speakers there and accusing the pro-Western country of close ties with NATO.

READ MORE: Ukraine urges Türkiye to be one of guarantors of ceasefire deal with Russia

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
German court convicts ex-aide to far-right AfD politician of spying for China
Dutch-flagged vessel remains ablaze, crew evacuated, after attack in Gulf of Aden
Who is Sonam Wangchuk, the ‘3 Idiots’ inspiration at the heart of Ladakh’s protests?
Wolf attack on child in Greece sparks calls from hunters to lift culling ban
India and Bhutan will build the first cross-border railway
Taliban impose communications blackout across Afghanistan
US deports around 100 Iranians back home: report
Trump, defence chief Hegseth set to meet with hundreds of military leaders as speculation grows
Death toll rises in Vietnam as typhoon Bualoi brings more destruction
US judge halts Trump-ordered VOA layoffs, cites “disrespect” for court orders
Russia prevailing in 'righteous battle' in Ukraine — Putin
Trump-Netanyahu presser unveils Gaza plan; Analysts say proposal could give Israel 'a long window'
What is Trump's plan for ending Israel's war on Gaza?
Madagascar's president dissolves government following deadly protests
Erdogan on UNGA: Palestine took centre stage, Israel isolated, Trump talks promising
From White House, Netanyahu rings Qatar, apologises for Israel's attack on Doha