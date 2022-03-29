WORLD
UN helicopter carrying peacekeepers shot down by rebels in DRC
Eight United Nations peacekeepers were killed in a helicopter crash in Democratic Republic of Congo when it was shot down by M23 rebel fighters.
Despite ongoing efforts to disarm the group, M23 rebels have recently increased their attacks in eastern Congo. / AP Archive
March 29, 2022

Rebels in Democratic Republic of Congo's east have shot down a United Nations helicopter carrying eight peacekeepers and UN observers.

The helicopter shot on Monday was among two carrying out reconnaissance for the UN mission in Congo, according to a statement from Congo’s army on Tuesday.

The M23 rebel group attacked several villages including Tchanzu, Runyonyi, Ndiza and Tchengerero, according to the statement.

Those on the helicopter were assessing the movements of communities that had been attacked by a rebel group in order to coordinate humanitarian assistance.

The peacekeepers were killed in the crash, the Pakistani military’s media wing said.

"While undertaking a reconnaissance mission in Congo, 1 PUMA Helicopter crashed. Exact cause of crash is yet to be ascertained," the statement said. 

It added that six Pakistani troops were among those killed.

Pakistan's Prime Minister Imran Khan expressed his "deep sense of shock and grief," his office said, paying tribute to the global peace effort by the country’s armed forces

Increased attacks

Eastern Congo is prone to insecurity as there are several armed groups vying for control of mineral-rich territory lands.

In 2012 the M23 rebels controlled large areas of eastern Congo, including the provincial capital Goma.

The rebels were eventually pushed from eastern Congo into Uganda and Rwanda in 2013 by Congolese and United Nations forces.

Despite ongoing efforts to disarm the group, M23 rebels have recently increased their attacks in the region.

READ MORE:Dozens of civilians killed in DRC by suspected ADF rebels

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
