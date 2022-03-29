TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Erdogan: A just peace between Russia and Ukraine will have no losers
"A prolonged conflict is not in anyone’s interest,” said Turkish President Erdogan, as Kiev and Moscow got closest to a peace deal since the conflict began.
Erdogan: A just peace between Russia and Ukraine will have no losers
The first leg of the Istanbul talks between Ukraine and Russia saw significant progress towards a peace deal. / AA
March 29, 2022

Türkiye's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said “a just peace will have no losers," as peace talks between Russia and Ukraine kicked off in Istanbul.

"As members of the delegations you have taken on a historic responsibility. The whole world is awaiting good news from you," Erdogan told Russian and Ukrainian delegations in the Turkish metropolis on Tuesday.

"We believe that a just peace will have no losers, and a prolonged conflict is not in anyone’s interest,” he added, calling for a cease-fire.

In line with his predictions, the first leg of the two-day Istanbul talks between Ukraine and Russia made significant progress towards a peace deal.

Recommended

'Meaningful progress'

At the end of the first day of the Istanbul talks, Moscow pledged to "radically" reduce its military activity in northern Ukraine, including near the capital Kiev.

Negotiators from both sides also said the talks had provided grounds for a meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Erdogan said Ankara had displayed a fair approach protecting rights, laws, sensitivities of both Russian and Ukrainian sides in all international platforms to facilitate a cease-fire.

READ MORE:Türkiye sees ‘most meaningful progress’ in Russia-Ukraine talks

Explore
Türkiye joins NATO Tiger Meet 2025 with F-16s and air force personnel
TRNC President Tatar warns of rising tensions over Greek Cyprus armament
Fidan says meeting between Erdogan, Trump was positive and constructive
Türkiye backs TRNC protest over Greek Cypriot-authorised vessel in disputed waters
Türkiye’s Erdogan, Spain’s Sanchez discuss Gaza crisis, bilateral ties in phone Call
4,500-year-old golden brooch and rare jade discovered in Türkiye’s ancient city of Troy
Erdogan: Recognition of Palestine ‘belated but crucial,’ demands action against Israel
Türkiye's Zero Waste Movement marks 8th year of economic, environmental, and global impact
Why Erdogan’s White House meeting with Trump could be a game-changer in Türkiye-US relationship
By Kazim Alam
It is time for new approach to resolve Cyprus issue: TRNC president
Turkish FM Fidan warns of Israel's 'calculated expansionism' at OIC meeting
Turkish President Erdogan hails UK's recognition of Palestine in call with UK Premier Keir Starmer
Türkiye determines its cooperation with Russia as a sovereign nation: Kremlin
Why the revival of the Ottoman-era Hejaz Railway matters for Türkiye, Syria and Jordan
By Esra Karataş Alpay
President Erdogan hails UN support for Palestine, says talks with Trump 'constructive'
Turkish Airlines announces decision to buy 225 Boeing planes after Trump-Erdogan talks