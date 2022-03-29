The new round of peace talks between Russia and Ukraine brokered by Türkiye has achieved the ‘most meaningful progress’ in negotiations.

The first stage of the Istanbul talks saw the "most meaningful progress since start of negotiations," Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu told a press conference as the talks ended on Tuesday.

Cavusoglu said he was pleased to see increasing "rapprochement" at "every stage."

He added that "the top priority is to achieve a ceasefire as soon as possible and pave the way for a permanent political solution."

The fresh round of talks lasted for three hours, and Russian and Ukrainian negotiators later held separate press briefings to inform the world about the outcome.

Negotiators from both sides said enough progress had been made at the talks to resolve the conflict with Russia to enable a meeting between the presidents of Russia and Ukraine.

READ MORE: Ukraine to demand ceasefire in peace talks with Russia in Istanbul

Russia pledges to reduce military activity

Moscow's negotiators said on Tuesday that Russia would "radically" reduce its military activity in northern Ukraine, including near the capital Kiev, after "meaningful" talks in Istanbul.