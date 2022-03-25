Yemen's Houthi rebels have attacked an oil depot in the Saudi city of Jeddah ahead of a Formula One race in the kingdom — their highest-profile assault yet that threatened to disrupt the upcoming grand prix.

Friday's attack targeted the same fuel depot that the Houthis had attacked in recent days, the North Jeddah Bulk Plant that sits just southeast of the city’s international airport and is a crucial hub for Muslim pilgrims heading to Mecca.

Brigadier general Turki al Malki, a spokesman for the Saudi-led coalition, said the fire damaged two tanks and was put out without injuries.

"This hostile escalation targets oil facilities and aims to undermine energy security and the backbone of global economy," Malki said, according to the state-run Saudi Press Agency.

"These hostile attacks had no impact or repercussions in any way, shape or form on public life in Jeddah."

The Saudi Arabian Oil Co, known as Saudi Aramco, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Saudi authorities acknowledged a “hostile operation” by the Houthis targeting the depot, without describing the weapon used in the attack.

The Al Masirah satellite news channel run by Yemen’s Houthi rebels later claimed they had attacked an Aramco facility in Jeddah, along with other targets in Riyadh and elsewhere.

