The speaker of Pakistan's parliament has adjourned a motion of no-confidence in Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Friday's move provoked opposition accusations the speaker was buying time for the ex-cricketer to muster support after a spate of defections from his party.

The motion will now be tabled on Monday after which seven days of debate should take place before an actual vote.

Opposition leader Shehbaz Sharif, from the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, took aim at Asad Qaisar, the speaker of the lower house, for adjourning the no-confidence proceedings until after the weekend.

"We strongly protest it," Sharif told a news conference on Friday said.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, leader of the rival Pakistan People's Party, described the speaker as acting like a "personal servant" of the prime minister.

The speaker said in a live telecast that he adjourned the proceedings in order to conform with a longstanding tradition to refrain from carrying out parliamentary business on the first day of a session convened shortly after the death of an MP.

