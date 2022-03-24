For about a month, the armed forces of the Russian Federation have failed to break the Ukrainian defences. The Kremlin, to use good old Clausewitzian parlance, has fallen short of imposing its iron-fist political will on the Ukrainian people and government.

Yet, while the Ukrainian defence has proven to be robust, the current stalemate can lead to a catastrophe. President Vladimir Putin and his Siloviki war-party simply cannot fail in the post-Soviet space—this would exacerbate a direct threat to their throne at home. Simply put, a strategic-level failure in Ukraine can bring about a political chain reaction in Moscow. In fact, this is why we are looking at a very dangerous threshold in Europe.

The tangled stalemate

Until now, Ukraine’s conventional combat formations and mobilised reserves (the territorial defence forces) have shown a solid stand. There is neither a shortage of will nor a pause in the flow of disruptive tactical weaponry. The armed forces of the Russian Federation still enjoy the upper hand in comparative military-strategic balance. However, Putin’s myrmidons have been suffering from rising personnel and material losses in exchange for inadequate territorial gains, especially in the northern sector. Moreover, a notable number of Russian generals fallen in the Ukrainian territory suggests broader shortcomings in the Russian ranks.

What is happening is that Moscow has not ensured adequate rear-area security, which puts their gains under constant threat. Russia’s infamous regime security apparatus, Rosgvardya, led by Putin’s favourite General Viktor Zolotov—who recently challenged the imprisoned opposition figure Alexei Navalny to a fight—has been running a diligent pacification campaign in the captured territories. However, it seems that theSoviet-fashion oppression from security services is falling short of bullying the Ukrainian “human terrain” into a silent surrender. The local populace is still protesting and even carrying on the resistance.

The Ukrainian armed forces have waged a very good example of the “mobile defence” concept, which doctrinally prioritises systematic counter-attacks targeting the adversary’s rear-areas and logistics. For example, while the Russian combat formations were seizing Kherson, the Ukrainian artillery pounded the Russian forward operating bases time and again, inflicting heavy damage on the attack and transport helicopters.

There are various reasons behind the Ukrainian mobile defence achievements. The flow of tactical enablers, such as man-portable air defence systems (MANPADS) and anti-tank weaponry (i.e. Javelins and NLAW), into the country has continued uninterrupted. These weapons equip Ukrainian servicemen with critical capabilities. Western satellite imagery has boosted the Ukrainian high command’s real-time intelligence capacity, which remains essential when halting a stronger opponent.

Moreover, analysts can also observe a visible integration of Ukrainian artillery and drones, with the latter playing spotter and battle damage assessment roles in addition to kinetic strikes. This synchronisation of land-based fire-support weaponry and unmanned aerial platforms was successfully employed by Türkiye and Azerbaijan last year and is a critical pillar of Turkish drone warfare concepts of operations. At the time of writing, the Ukrainian Air Force and air defences are still operational, preventing Russia from establishing undisputed air supremacy.