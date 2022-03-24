WORLD
2 MIN READ
Türkiye submits bid to host UEFA EURO 2028
Türkiye, the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland and Russia have all submitted their bids to host the 2028 European Football Championship.
Türkiye submits bid to host UEFA EURO 2028
Türkiye has also declared interest in hosting the 2032 edition of UEFA’s flagship national team competition. / Reuters
March 24, 2022

The Turkish Football Federation has submitted its bid to host the 2028 European Football Championship.

As of Wednesday, there are now three official candidates to host the 18th edition of the tournament.

The UK and the Republic of Ireland submitted a joint bid to host the UEFA EURO 2028 on Wednesday as well.

In a joint statement, the Football Associations of England, Northern Ireland, Republic of Ireland, Scotland, and Wales announced that the expression of interest to host the competition has been submitted.

The UEFA has also confirmed that the Russian football federation has registered its interest in hosting the European competition in either 2028 or 2032.

Russia and Türkiye declared their interest in hosting either the 2028 or 2032 edition of UEFA’s flagship national team competition, while Italy announced its intention to bid for UEFA EURO 2032," the statement said.

READ MORE:UEFA to reward fans with thousands of free tickets for finals

Recommended

Official selection in 2023

The UEFA will announce the hosts for both competitions in September 2023.

All Russian clubs and national teams are suspended from both FIFA and UEFA competitions until further notice in response to Russia's war on Ukraine.

In 2018, Türkiye and Germany were the candidate countries for the EURO 2024. The UEFA Executive Committee chose Germany as the country received the majority of the votes.

READ MORE: The world of art and sports mobilise against Russia’s invasion

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Car bomb explodes near security headquarters in southwest Pakistan killing 10 and injuring dozens
FBI chief Kash Patel gives New Zealand officials 3D-printed guns, illegal to possess under local law
German court convicts ex-aide to far-right AfD politician of spying for China
Dutch-flagged vessel remains ablaze, crew evacuated, after attack in Gulf of Aden
Who is Sonam Wangchuk, the ‘3 Idiots’ inspiration at the heart of Ladakh’s protests?
Wolf attack on child in Greece sparks calls from hunters to lift culling ban
India and Bhutan will build the first cross-border railway
Taliban impose communications blackout across Afghanistan
US deports around 100 Iranians back home: report
Trump, defence chief Hegseth set to meet with hundreds of military leaders as speculation grows
Death toll rises in Vietnam as typhoon Bualoi brings more destruction
US judge halts Trump-ordered VOA layoffs, cites “disrespect” for court orders
Russia prevailing in 'righteous battle' in Ukraine — Putin
Trump-Netanyahu presser unveils Gaza plan; Analysts say proposal could give Israel 'a long window'
What is Trump's plan for ending Israel's war on Gaza?
Madagascar's president dissolves government following deadly protests