President Vladimir Putin has Russia will only accept payments in roubles for gas deliveries to "unfriendly countries", which include all EU members, after Moscow was hit by unprecedented sanctions over Ukraine.

"I have decided to implement a set of measures to transfer payment for our gas supplies to unfriendly countries into Russian roubles," Putin said on Wednesday during a televised government meeting, ordering the changes to be implemented within a week.

He said Russia will stop taking payments in currencies that have been "compromised".

The Russian rouble briefly leapt to a three-week high past 95 against the dollar before settling close to 100 after the shock announcement.

READ MORE:UAE, Russia agree to work towards global energy, food security

Gas prices rise

Russian gas accounts for some 40 percent of Europe's total consumption and EU gas imports from Russia have fluctuated between 200 million to 800 million euros ($880 million) a day so far this year.