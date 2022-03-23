Climate change is now "the greatest threat to the future and security" of Australia, senior defence figures in the country have warned.

The group - which includes the former chief of the Australian Defence Force, Admiral Chris Barrie - used an open letter to call on Australia's political leadership on Wednesday to make climate "an immediate security priority" ahead of federal elections expected in May.

"Australia has no credible climate policy, leaving our nation unprepared for increasingly harsh impacts," the letter read.

The defence veterans and security experts pointed to the 2019 "Black Summer" bushfires and the floods that have recently devastated eastern Australia as climate disasters that required "major peacetime mobilisations" of Australian troops.

Australia's government faced intense criticism after widespread flooding earlier this month.

Affected communities denounced the deployment of army and reserves as being too slow to aid rescues and recovery.

