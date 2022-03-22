Soon after Russia attacked Ukraine in late February, Iran and the Syrian regime increased their strategic engagement by increasing military diplomacy.

Bashar al Assad's point man Ali Mamlouk, who also heads the National Security Directorate, paid a rare visit to Tehran on February 27 and held talks with President Ebrahim Raisi and the head of Iran's Supreme National Security Council, Ali Shamkhani.

The two sides reportedly discussed the possible impact of the events in Ukraine on the region and the need for greater coordination.

The same issue was discussed on March 2 when Faleh al-Fayyad, the leader of the Iraqi-based military organisation Hashd al Shaabi, visited Damascus. Hashd al Shaabi is considered to be primarily an instrument of Iranian influence.

According to Türkiye-based think-tank Jusoor, the Syrian regime discussed the situation in northern Syria and the need to weaken the position of the People’s Protection Forces terror group (YPG), which is backed by the US. Another issue brought to the table was the functioning of a checkpoint between Syria and Iraq.

Experts at Jusoor believe that Tehran would like to increase the concentration of Shiite fighters in the areas occupied by the YPG. The move is likely to be aimed at making the US presence in the region vulnerable to Iranian attacks.

On the other hand, the Pentagon seems to be preparing a plan to overcome such a scenario after the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) hit areas close to the US bases in Erbil with missiles.

Several Arabic language news outlets have reported that Washington has increased its presence in northern Syria.

But Iran's whetted appetite is not limited to the military sphere. It is no coincidence that during the talks with Mamlouk, officials of the Islamic Republic called for the speedy implementation of bilateral economic Memorandums of Understanding in the energy, agricultural, and transport sectors.

Analysts speculate that Tehran, which is hoping for the end of international sanctions, might be trying to "reserve" a place in projects in the Syrian arena.

Strange movements

Throughout the past month, researchers have witnessed how Tehran has expanded its efforts to move weapons, reconnaissance systems, missile defence systems, and drones from Iraqi territory into Syria and Lebanon. It is hypothesised that an indirect cause for this is the weakening of Russian-Israeli coordination. Otherwise, how else could one explain the fact that the Shiite formations, which the Syrian regime relies on, have become more active in the southern provinces of the republic—Daraa and As-Suwayda. The evidence of that is the situation with drug trafficking into Jordan.