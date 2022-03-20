Sunday, March 20, 2022

Kiev's mayor: Russian shelling kills at least one in Podil district

Shelling has hit residential houses and a shopping district in Kiev's Podil district, killing at least one person, mayor Vitali Klitschko said.

"According to the information we have at the moment, several homes and one of the shopping centres [were hit]," Klitschko said on his Telegram channel.

He said rescue teams were putting out a large fire at the shopping centre, while other details are still to be confirmed. Reuters was not able immediately to verify the reports on the ground.

Russia: Humanitarian catastrophe unfolding in Mariupol

Russia has called on Ukrainian forces to lay down their arms in the eastern port city of Mariupol where Moscow said a "terrible humanitarian catastrophe" was unfolding.

"Lay down your arms," Colonel-General Mikhail Mizintsev, the director of the Russian National Center for Defense Management, said in a briefing distributed by the Defence Ministry.

"A terrible humanitarian catastrophe has developed," Mizintsev said. "All who lay down their arms are guaranteed safe passage out of Mariupol." Mizintsev said humanitarian corridors would be opened out of Mariupol at 1000 Moscow time (0700 GMT) on March 21.

Ukrainian president ready for talks with Russian counterpart

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that he is ready for negotiations with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"I’m ready for negotiations with him. I was ready for the last two years. And I think that without negotiations we cannot end this war," Zelenskyy told CNN in a televised interview.

He said: "I think that we have to use any format, any chance in order to have a possibility of negotiating, possibility of talking to Putin," warning that if the attempts to negotiate with Putin fail, "that would mean that this is a third world war."

Russia's Black Sea Fleet captain reportedly killed

A ranking Russian military official was reportedly killed in the Russia-Ukraine conflict, according to a Russian official's post on social media.

Russian Senator from Sevastopol Yekaterina Altabayeva on her Telegram said Andrey Paliy, 51-year-old deputy commander of the Russian Black Sea Fleet, died in the clashes at Ukraine's Mariupol city.

Altabayeva said Paliy graduated from the Kiev Military Naval School of Politics in 1992, and that he refused to join the Ukrainian army in 1993 and entered the Russian Northern Navy.

US decries 'disturbing' accounts of Ukrainians deported to Russia

Accounts that thousands of residents of Ukraine's besieged port city of Mariupol have been forcibly deported to Russia are "disturbing" and "unconscionable" if true, US ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield has said.

Speaking on CNN's "State of the Union," Thomas-Greenfield said the United States had not yet confirmed the allegations made on Saturday by the Mariupol city council via its Telegram channel.

"I've only heard it. I can't confirm it," she said. "But I can say it is disturbing. It is unconscionable for Russia to force Ukrainian citizens into Russia and put them in what will basically be concentration and prisoner camps."

Russian advance 'stopped on all fronts': Ukrainian official

Russia’s advance in Ukraine has been "stopped on all fronts," Ukrainian presidential adviser Alexey Arestovych has said.

Ukrainian forces are putting up a stronger fight as clashes continue on the ground, Arestovych said in a video message on social media. He asserted that the Russian forces have “no power” to change the situation.

Russian soldiers and officers are feeling the pressure as commanders are being accused of “cowardice and weakness of character” after inspections by Russia’s Federal Security Service, Arestovych claimed.

Zelenskyy: 'Time for Israel to make its choice'

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has urged Israel to abandon its effort to maintain neutrality following Russia's offensive, saying the time had come for the Jewish state to firmly back his country.

"Ukraine made the choice to save Jews 80 years ago," Zelenskyy said in an address to Israeli lawmakers which at several points compared Russian aggression to the Holocaust.

People rally in Berlin to support Ukraine

Some 10,000 people attended a concert in solidarity with Ukraine in Berlin.

Gathering near the Brandenburg Gate, symbol of a divided Germany during the Cold War, many performers on the stage wore shades of blue and yellow, the colours of the flag.

Musicians included Natalia Klitschko, a Ukrainian singer who is married to the mayor of Kiev, Vitali Klitschko.

Russia hypersonic missile 'not a game changer': Pentagon

Russia's claim it used a hypersonic missile in Ukraine was a way to reclaim war momentum, but the next-generation weaponry has not proved to be a "game changer," US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin has said.

"I would not see it as a game changer," Austin told CBS talk show "Face the Nation."

"I think the reason he is resorting to using these types of weapons is because he is trying to re-establish some momentum," he said. "And again, we've seen him attack towns and cities and civilians outright (and) we expect to see that continue."

Fighting ongoing inside Mariupol: regional governor

Fighting between Ukrainian and Russian forces is going on inside the eastern Ukrainian port city of Mariupol, regional governor Pavlo Kyrylenko has said.

Many of Mariupol's 400,000 residents have been trapped for more than two weeks as Russia seeks to take control of the city, which would help secure a land corridor to the Crimea peninsula that Moscow annexed from Ukraine in 2014.

Strike on Kiev apartment block wounds five

A shell exploded outside an apartment block in Kiev, wounding five people, the city's mayor has said.

The ten-storey building in northwestern Sviatoshyn district was badly damaged, with all the windows blown out and scorch marks from a fire that broke out, AFP journalists at the scene said.

Firefighters led an elderly woman and a disorientated man with facial injuries to an ambulance. Two burned-out cars lay in the debris-covered courtyard, which also houses a playground.

Ukrainians being forced into Russia: Mariupol city council

The Mariupol City Council has issued a statement claiming that its residents are being evacuated to Russia against their will and one Ukrainian lawmaker says those people are being taken for forced labor in remote parts of Russia.

“The occupiers are forcing people to leave Ukraine for Russia. Over the past week, several thousand Mariupol residents have been taken to the Russian territory,” the city statement said.

The statement by the Mariupol City Council also claimed that cellphones and documents of evacuees have been inspected by Russian troops before sending Mariupol residents to the “remote cities in Russia.”

Russian journalist urges other Russians to speak up

The Russian editor who protested Moscow's military operation in Ukraine during a state TV news broadcast has called for other Russians to speak out against the "gruesome war."

While working for Channel One television in Moscow, Marina Ovsyannikova barged onto the set of an evening newscast Monday, holding a poster reading "No War."

She described to US media her decision to protest as "spontaneous," but said a sense of deep dissatisfaction with her government had been building for years - a feeling she said many of her colleagues shared.

At least 902 civilians killed in Ukraine: UN

At least 902 civilians have been killed and 1,459 injured in Ukraine as of midnight local time on March 19, the UN human rights office (OHCHR) has said.

Most of the casualties were from explosive weapons such as shelling from heavy artillery and multiple-launch rocket systems, and missile and air strikes, OHCHR said.

The actual toll is thought to be considerably higher since OHCHR, which has a large monitoring team in the country, has not yet been able to receive or verify casualty reports from several badly hit cities including Mariupol, it said.

Pope: 'Slaughters and atrocities' committed daily in Ukraine

Pope Francis, continuing his implicit criticism of Russia, has called the conflict in Ukraine an unjustified "senseless massacre" and urged leaders to stop "this repugnant war".

"The violent aggression against Ukraine is unfortunately not slowing down," he told about 30,0000 people in St. Peter's Square for his weekly Sunday address and blessing.

"It is a senseless massacre where every day slaughters and atrocities are being repeated," Francis said. "There is no justification for this," he he added.

Over 110 children died in Russian onslaught

At least 115 children have been killed in ongoing Russian attacks in Ukraine, local authorities have said.

Another 140 children have been wounded since the start of the conflict, according to a statement from the Ukrainian Prosecutor General’s Office.

Some 489 educational institutes have been damaged and 69 completely destroyed in Russian attacks, it added.

At least 10M civilians either fled or internally displaced: UN

Russia’s attack on Ukraine has driven 10 million people from their homes, the head of the UN refugee agency has said.

“The war in Ukraine is so devastating that 10 million have fled – either displaced inside the country, or as refugees abroad,” Filippo Grandi, the UN high commissioner for refugees, wrote on Twitter.

"Among the responsibilities of those who wage war, everywhere in the world, is the suffering inflicted on civilians who are forced to flee their homes."

Nearly 40,000 have fled Mariupol in past week

The authorities in the besieged Ukrainian city of Mariupol say that nearly 40,000 people have fled over the past week. That's nearly 10 percent of its 430,000 population.

The city council in the Azov Sea port city said that 39,426 residents have safely evacuated from Mariupol in their own vehicles.

It said the evacuees used more than 8,000 vehicles to leave via a humanitarian corridor via Berdyansk to Zaporizhzhia.

Patriot air defence units arrive in Slovakia - defence minister

The first units deploying the Patriot air defence system have started arriving from NATO partner countries in Slovakia and the deployment will continue in the coming days, Slovak Defence Minister Jaroslav Nad has said on Facebook.

The system will be operated by German and Dutch troops and will initially be deployed at the Sliac airport in central Slovakia to help reinforce defence of NATO's eastern flank.

Russia says it used another hypersonic missile

The Russian military says it has carried out a new series of strikes on Ukrainian military facilities with long-range hypersonic and cruise missiles.

Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Major General Igor Konashenkov has said that the Kinzhal hypersonic missile, a weapon capable of striking targets 2,000 kilometres (1,250 miles) away at a speed 10 times the speed of sound, hit a Ukrainian fuel depot in Kostiantynivka near the Black Sea port of Mykolaiv.

Konashenkov noted that the Kalibr cruise missiles launched by Russian warships from the Caspian Sea were also involved in the strike on the fuel depot in Kostiantynivka. He said Kalibr missiles launched from the Black Sea were used to destroy an armor repair plant in Nizhyn in the Chernihiv region in northern Ukraine.

Gazprom continues gas exports to Europe via Ukraine