Thousands of demonstrators hit the streets across Spain in protest at the soaring cost of food, light and fuel, which have been exacerbated by Russia's incursion of Ukraine.

Saturday's rallies, which took place in Spain's main cities, were called by the far-right Vox party which sought to tap into growing social discontent over the spiralling cost of living that has left many families struggling to pay their bills.

Outside City Hall in Madrid, a crowd of several thousand people gathered, waving hundreds of Spanish flags and chanting angry slogans calling for the resignation of Socialist Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez.

"Sanchez, you're rubbish, bring down our bills!" they shouted, between patriotic cries of "Long live Spain!" at a rally demanding government action to lower prices.

"We have the worst possible government ... It's not even a government, it's a misery factory ... which plunders and extorts workers through abusive taxes," Vox leader Santiago Abascal told the rally to rousing cheers.

"We will not leave the streets until this illegitimate government is expelled."

