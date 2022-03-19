WORLD
3 MIN READ
Thousands gather at Spain's capital to protest high prices
Thousands of demonstrators took the streets mainly in the Spanish capital, Madrid, to protest against the rising cost of energy, food and fuel.
"We will not leave the streets until this illegitimate government is expelled," Vox leader Santiago Abascal said. / Reuters
March 19, 2022

Thousands of demonstrators hit the streets across Spain in protest at the soaring cost of food, light and fuel, which have been exacerbated by Russia's incursion of Ukraine.

Saturday's rallies, which took place in Spain's main cities, were called by the far-right Vox party which sought to tap into growing social discontent over the spiralling cost of living that has left many families struggling to pay their bills.

Outside City Hall in Madrid, a crowd of several thousand people gathered, waving hundreds of Spanish flags and chanting angry slogans calling for the resignation of Socialist Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez.

"Sanchez, you're rubbish, bring down our bills!" they shouted, between patriotic cries of "Long live Spain!" at a rally demanding government action to lower prices.

"We have the worst possible government ... It's not even a government, it's a misery factory ... which plunders and extorts workers through abusive taxes," Vox leader Santiago Abascal told the rally to rousing cheers.

"We will not leave the streets until this illegitimate government is expelled."

READ MORE: Spain approves record $509B budget for 2022

Recommended

'Abandoning the people'

Many said government should be lowering taxes to help those struggling.

"A country that raises prices in this way and doesn't help its citizens by partially lowering taxes, is abandoning its people," said Francisco, 53, who is unemployed and didn't give his family name.

Spain's main right-wing opposition Popular Party (PP) has also demanded the government immediately lower taxes.

"Taxes must be lowered at once! We can't live with prices that are over 7.0 percent and growing," said incoming PP leader Alberto Nunez Feijoo on Saturday, referring to Spain's annual inflation, which jumped to 7.6 percent in February, its highest level in 35 years.

Last year, energy prices soared by 72 percent in Spain, one of the highest increases within the European Union, and costs have surged even higher since Russia's assault of Ukraine in a crisis that comes hot on the heels of the pandemic.

On Monday, Spanish lorry drivers declared an open-ended strike over fuel prices which soon mushroomed into multiple roadblocks and protests, triggering supply chain problems.

Rising prices have also prompted the UGT and the CCOO, Spain's two biggest unions, to call a national strike on March 23.

SOURCE:AFP
