This week, Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett announced another step forward in ties with Egypt months after his first visit to the North African country in September 2021.

"Cooperation between the two countries is expanding in many areas, and this contributes to both peoples and to the stability of the region," he said, referring to the start of direct Israeli flights to Sharm El-Sheikh on Egypt’s Red Sea coast from next month.

In mid-February of this year, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al Sisi won praise from the Israeli government for a special performative greeting of Tel Aviv’s energy minister, Karin Elharar, at an international conference held in Cairo. Just days later, it emerged that Israel had approved a new transportation route for gas exports to Egypt.

One day before Israel announced its latest move to cement ties with Egypt, the US had also approved the sale of F-15 fighter jets to the North African country. Egypt has long been one of the top recipients of US foreign aid, with the administration of US President Joe Biden contemplating sending $1.43 billion in foreign aid to Cairo in 2022.

While Washington cancelled a $130 million military aid package over human rights abuse concerns, it also approved a $2.5 billion weapons sale in the same month.

All this goes to say that the United States clearly values their relationship with President Sisi, and there’s no wonder why. Egypt is a key player in the pro-US Middle East axis, which consists of states like Israel, Jordan, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Saudi Arabia.

The current Egyptian president, Sisi, rose to power in a military coup that was politically supported by the US and its allies and received petrodollar backing from the UAE and Saudi Arabia.

To this day, Egypt, the UAE, and Israel work closely on many regional projects. Cairo and Abu Dhabi support warlord Khalifa Haftar in Libya; Israel announced in January 2020 that itwould begin exporting its gas supplies to Egypt. In the September of that same year, Abu Dhabi signed a normalisation deal with Tel Aviv.

Egypt is key for the United States and its Middle East allies, as it commands one of the strongest militaries in the region and can serve as a negotiator and backer of pro-Washington hegemonic endeavours.

However, the primary reason behind the need for the US’ support of Egypt, is the role it can play in facilitating Israeli security. Egypt and Israel’s blockade on Gaza in 2006 following Hamas’ victory in parliamentary elections intensified into a coordinated siege in 2007, after the organisation’s takeover of the enclave.

Whilst the democratically elected governing party in Gaza, Hamas, refuses to deal directly with Israel and vice versa, Egypt has become a key intermediary that has aided calm between the two sides.