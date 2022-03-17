Lahore’s Hazuri Bagh, an antique garden featuring a dazzling Sikh-era pavilion built from marble plundered from Mughal monuments, is a treasure for admirers of history and architecture alike. It is flanked by the towering Alamgiri gate and the magnificent Badshahi Mosque before it.

In 1938, the garden received another illustrious, permanent addition: the final resting place of Allama Muhammad Iqbal, forerunner to the Pakistan Movement, whose mortal remains were interred beneath the ground by the steps of the Badshahi Mosque.

While it cannot be denied that his friends and admirers selected the perfect place for the visionary, few at the time, or among the millions who have visited since, are aware of the intriguing irony of this location.

For a few hundred feet from Iqbal’s mausoleum, across the footsteps of the Mosque and on the opposite corner of the gardens, lies the tomb of Iqbal’s foremost political adversary amongst the Muslims of Punjab: Sikandar Hayat Khan.

Sikander was the leader of the feudal Unionist Party that dominated the politics of Punjab and served as the province’s premier following the 1937 provincial elections in British India.

The flourishing province was of central importance to the imperial machinery, serving as the crowning jewel to Britain’s agricultural policies while also providing a replenishing pool of loyal recruits for the military. This resulted in the province’s infrastructure rapidly developing in the form of pristine public facilities, such as colleges and hospitals.

Muslims were narrowly in the majority over other religious communities, at around 56 percent of the population in 1931, though most lived in rural villages. As the leaders of this highly developed and opulent province would, in effect, have some degree of influence over British policies, the political direction of Punjab would be of central importance in deciding the fate of Muslims in India.

When Iqbal was elected to the Punjab legislative assembly in the late 1920s, he initially joined the Unionists but soon fell out with them after witnessing firsthand the party’s inner workings, which encouraged divisions between rural and urban Muslims to ensure the power of the landed class.

In the assembly, Iqbal spoke of the plight of the common man, proposing sweeping reforms such as reallocating agricultural land, revamping tax collection, developing public works, free healthcare for women, and compulsory elementary education—all revolutionary proposals given their time. Yet, because empowering the people would undermine the feudal class, this wholly alienated Iqbal from the Unionists.

Iqbal would strike his well-known relationship with Muhammad Ali Jinnah in 1929, famously viewing him as the leader of the destiny of India’s Muslims. In turn, Jinnah entrusted Iqbal as head of the Punjab Muslim League, from where he would personally contest the Unionists in the 1937 elections.

When the Unionists maintained their majority, Jinnah struck a pact with Sikandar in the city of Lucknow, apparently merging the Unionists and League into one party. While the move improved the League’s political standing, Iqbal directly opposed the deal before Jinnah, asserting that Sikandar was now using the pact to assume control and destroy the Muslim League in Punjab.

Illness confining him to his bedside, Iqbal engaged in battle with Sikandar for the political soul of the Muslims of Punjab.