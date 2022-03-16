A new law bans the United States' former spies from hiring themselves out to foreign governments right after they stop working for Washington.

The legislation, signed into law by President Joe Biden on Tuesday as part of a $1.5 trillion spending bill, prohibits US intelligence officials with knowledge of spycraft and national security secrets from selling their services to other countries for 30 months after retiring.

Democratic US Representative Joaquin Castro introduced the legislation to address issues raised in a 2019 Reuters investigation, a congressional aide told. In a year-long series, the news agency showed that former National Security Agency hackers helped the United Arab Emirates spy on journalists, dissidents and other Americans.

"We don't want our best-trained intel officers going straight into the hands of foreign governments for the sake of money," Castro said.

"This discourages intelligence mercenaries and protects our national interest."

The UAE spying operation, called Project Raven, hacked into Facebook and Google accounts and thousands of Apple iPhones, targeting activists that human rights groups say were later arrested and tortured.

While US law has always prohibited intelligence officials from revealing specific national security secrets, previously no rule restricted retired intelligence officers from the Central Intelligence Agency or the NSA from selling their services to foreign governments after retiring.

Law includes dozens of intelligence agencies

On top of the 30-month ban, the new law will require former intelligence officials to report any foreign government work to the US intelligence community and Congress for five years after they leave service.