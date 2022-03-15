India is exploring options for buying Russian crude oil, authorities have said, with prices there plunging to record lows in the wake of a global backlash to the Ukraine conflict.

Oil Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said on Tuesday the government was having conversations "at the appropriate level of the Russian Federation" regarding the purchase.

"Discussions are currently under way. There are several issues to be gone into like how much oil is available," he told parliament.

Puri added that the government was weighing issues related to insurance, freight and payment for the crude.

New Delhi enjoys historic diplomatic and defence ties with Moscow, hosting a rare overseas trip by President Vladimir Putin late last year, and has called for an end to the violence in Ukraine but stopped short of condemning the assault.

Its government is looking to cut a spiralling energy bill after oil prices surged in the wake of the conflict, at the same time as a US embargo prompts other potential buyers to shun Russian oil.

India-Russia trade under US sanctions