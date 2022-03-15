Russian prosecutors have called for jailed Kremlin critic Alexey Navalny to serve 13 years in prison on new fraud charges.

Navalny, President Vladimir Putin's most vocal domestic critic, was jailed last year after surviving a poison attack he blames on the Kremlin.

"I request that Navalny be sentenced to a term of 13 years and a subsequent two years of probation," prosecutor Nadezhda Tikhonova was quoted as saying by Russian news agencies on Tuesday.

The prosecutor also requested "two years of restricted freedom" for Navalny and that he pay a fine of $10,600.

In a trial held inside a prison colony outside Moscow where Navalny is serving a two-and-a-half-year sentence, Navalny is facing embezzlement and contempt of court charges.

It was not immediately clear if the 13 years include the sentence he is currently serving.

His corruption charges carry a maximum penalty of 10 years, while contempt of court is punishable by up to six months.

A key Navalny aide and former head of his regional offices, Leonid Volkov, said that Russia is seeking to keep Navalny jailed for life.

"He was sentenced to life from the very start. So long as Putin is still in the Kremlin," Volkov said on Twitter.

Navalny's spokesperson Kira Yarmysh said his sentence depends on "how long Putin is in power".