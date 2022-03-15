It's been 11 years and counting of a brutal war since the Syrian people demanded their freedom from Bashar al Assad's harsh rule. Countless tragedies later, Stoke White became the first firm to file a war crimes case against Bashar al Assad at The Hague in 2019. However, three years on, we believe the International Criminal Court (ICC) is dragging its feet on delivering justice to the Syrian people.

Syria is not a signatory of the ICC convention. But that did not deter my firm from seeking accountability for Assad’s war crimes. We managed to get testimonies from Syrian victims who fled to Jordan and then invoked the ICC’s jurisdiction to put the Syrian regime on trial.

We have faced other obstacles along the way. China and Russia have veto powers, and they have used them to prevent the ICC from setting up a Special Tribunal for Syria that could speed up the process.

Despite these hurdles, my team has managed to conduct fieldwork, gathering information on the Syrian regime's war crimes. We have collected over 2,000 testimonies from victims scattered around the region⁠—from the Turkish-Syrian border to the camps in Jordan. These victims told us about targeted air strikes, torture, sexual abuse, mass killings and other serious violations, including deaths resulting from the use of chemical weapons.

Despite having collected an overwhelming body of evidence, the ICC’s Preliminary Examination team, which is the first step to start the trial, is still hobbling on how to start prosecution of Syrian officials. We have had three rounds of investigative missions, and we have regularly submitted evidence to the ICC. To us, it has become clear that the ICC is dragging its feet on the case.

For instance, we have requested that a Preliminary Examination is urgently opened to examine evidence of crimes against humanity under Article 7 of the Statute, namely that victims from Syria have been unlawfully deported to Jordan in violation of Article 7(1)(d); that victims have been collectively persecuted in violation of Article 7(1)(h); and that “other inhumane acts” under Article 7(1)(k) have been committed.

My firm is confident that this pattern of forced deportation has similarly occurred elsewhere in Syria, where civilians were forced to flee their homes and seek refuge in neighbouring countries.

Syrians are the most forcibly displaced population on the globe. The UN estimates that more than 13.4 million Syrians have been forced out of the country by the end of 2019. That’s half of Syria’s population.