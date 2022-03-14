India is exploring ways to avoid a major disruption in its supply of Russian-made weaponry amid US sanctions following Moscow's military campaign in Ukraine, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi's tightrope walk could become more difficult due to a continuing border standoff with China and Pakistan.

Experts say up to 60 percent of Indian defence equipment comes from Russia, and New Delhi finds itself in a bind at a time when it is facing a two-year-old standoff with China in eastern Ladakh over a territorial dispute, with tens of thousands of soldiers within shooting distance. Twenty Indian soldiers and four Chinese soldiers died in a clash in 2020.

"The nightmare scenario for India would be if the US comes to the conclusion that it confronts a greater threat from Russia and that this justifies a strategic accommodation with China. In blunt terms, concede Chinese dominance in Asia while safeguarding its European flank," Shyam Saran, India's former foreign secretary, wrote in a recent blog post.

Would China, drawing lessons from Ukraine, be an aggressor in disputed eastern Ladakh or in Taiwan?

"It is very possible they might do it," said Jitendra Nath Misra, a retired diplomat and distinguished fellow in the Jindal School of International Affairs.

'Will any other country lease India a nuclear submarine?'

President Joe Biden has spoken about unresolved differences with India after the country abstained from voting on United Nations resolutions against Russian aggression in Ukraine. Modi has so far avoided voting against Russia or criticising Putin for Ukraine military offensive.

In the early 1990s, about 70 percent of Indian army weapons, 80 percent of its air force systems and 85 percent of its navy platforms were of Soviet origin. India is now reducing its dependency on Russian arms and diversifying its procurements, buying more from countries like the United States, Israel, France and Italy.

From 2016-20, Russia accounted for nearly 49 percent of India's defence imports while French and Israeli shares were 18 percent and 13 percent, respectively, according to the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute.

India not only depends on Russian weaponry, but it also relies hugely on Moscow for military upgrades and modernisation as it moves toward self-reliance in its defence sector, said lieutenant general DS Hooda, a former Indian military commander.

"Russia is the only country that leased a nuclear submarine to India. Will any other country lease India a nuclear submarine?" Hooda asked.

Sushant Singh, a senior fellow at the Center for Policy Research, said: "India's navy has one aircraft carrier. It's Russian. India's bulk of fighter jets and about 90 percent of its battle tanks are Russian."

'F-16 is obsolete from Indian point of view'

India's air force presently operates more than 410 Soviet and Russian fighters, comprising a mix of imported and license-built platforms. India's inventory of Russian-made military equipment also includes submarines, tanks, helicopters, submarines, frigates and missiles.