Iran has strongly condemned Saudi Arabia’s mass execution of convicted criminals over the weekend, saying the move violates "basic principles of human rights and international law.”

In a statement late on Sunday, Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said Saturday's mass execution by Saudi authorities of 81 men reportedly convicted of terrorism and capital crimes was carried out "without observing fair judicial processes.”

Saudi Arabia accused the 81 men of crimes including murder, rape, arms smuggling and ties to terrorist groups.

It was the largest mass execution in the country's history.

Most of the men were Saudi nationals, and more than half of them belonged to the Shia Muslim community, according to reports.

In a strong protest, Khatibzadeh said the executions and violence "were not a solution to the crisis of their own making," accusing the Saudi government of "covering up political and judicial turmoil" and "repressing the people."

