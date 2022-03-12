WORLD
2 MIN READ
Houthi rebels attempt to demolish Turkish memorial cemetery in Yemen
Türkiye strongly condemned the 'heinous attack' by members of the Iranian-backed group who damaged the monument dedicated to Ottoman Empire troops.
Houthi rebels attempt to demolish Turkish memorial cemetery in Yemen
Footage emerged on social media of the move in which the monument cemetery was damaged. / AA
March 12, 2022

Houthi elements in Yemen have attempted to raze a memorial cemetery to Turkish martyrs in the war-torn country's capital.

Armed members of the Iranian-backed group used an excavator in an attempt to destroy the Turkish Martyrs' Monument in the historical district of Sanaa, Yemeni media outlets reported on Saturday morning.

Türkiye's Foreign Ministry later released a statement strongly condemning the "heinous attack."

Numerous Yemeni activists and writers spoke out on social media against the actions of the Houthis, which have been in control of Sanaa and other parts of the country for years.

Many of these accused the group of trying to break ties with friendly and brotherly countries, as well as of being hostile to Yemen's history and culture.

Recommended

The monument in Yemen was opened in 2011 by Türkiye's former President Abdullah Gul, who came to Yemen on an official visit.

The cemetery, which is on the former site of an Ottoman barracks, memorialises the empire's soldiers who lost their lives in Yemen for 400 years.

READ MORE: Türkiye's influence in Yemen

READ MORE:How the UAE is using fake news to manufacture a Turkish role in Yemen

SOURCE:AA
Explore
South Africa's ambassador to France found dead outside Paris hotel: reports
Germany arrests Assad-era militia leader for crimes against humanity in Syria
EU rules out seizing Russian assets, proposes reparations-based loan for Ukraine
Car bomb explodes near security headquarters in southwest Pakistan killing 10 and injuring dozens
FBI chief Kash Patel gives New Zealand officials 3D-printed guns, illegal to possess under local law
German court convicts ex-aide to far-right AfD politician of spying for China
Dutch-flagged vessel remains ablaze, crew evacuated, after attack in Gulf of Aden
Who is Sonam Wangchuk, the ‘3 Idiots’ inspiration at the heart of Ladakh’s protests?
Wolf attack on child in Greece sparks calls from hunters to lift culling ban
India and Bhutan will build the first cross-border railway
Taliban impose communications blackout across Afghanistan
US deports around 100 Iranians back home: report
Trump, defence chief Hegseth set to meet with hundreds of military leaders as speculation grows
Death toll rises in Vietnam as typhoon Bualoi brings more destruction
US judge halts Trump-ordered VOA layoffs, cites “disrespect” for court orders
Russia prevailing in 'righteous battle' in Ukraine — Putin