At least 750 civilians caught up in the war have been killed or executed in Ethiopia's Amhara and Afar regions, the country's rights body has said.

The Ethiopian Human Rights Commission (EHRC) has also catalogued a litany of abuses, saying some may amount to war crimes and crimes against humanity.

An EHRC report on Friday said at least 403 civilians had died and another 309 were injured in air raids, drone strikes and heavy artillery fire in the second half of 2021.

The rebel Tigray People's Liberation Front (TPLF) launched an offensive into Afar and Amhara in July.

At least 346 civilians also lost their lives in extrajudicial killings carried out by the warring parties, mainly Tigrayan rebels but also government forces and allied militias, it said.

The rights body also accused Tigrayan rebels of widespread abuses such as gang rape, torture, looting and destroying hospitals and schools in the two regions.

Brutal conflict