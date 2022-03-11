The UN has warned against "provocation" in Libya that could lead to clashes, citing reports of armed elements mobilising around the capital Tripoli, as rival governments vie for power.

Video footage and pictures posted online on Thursday purportedly showed convoys of militiamen loyal to Fathi Bashagha massing east of the Libyan capital, feeding expectations that they were poised to enter Tripoli.

Bashagha, who was named as Libya's prime minister by the eastern Tobruk parliament, has yet to arrive in the capital but has insisted he will govern the country "by force of the law" from Tripoli.

The UN Mission in Libya (UNSMIL) on Thursday expressed concern on Twitter over "reports about the mobilisation of forces and movement of large convoys of armed groups that have increased tensions in and around Tripoli".

Tensions have simmered since Bashagha was named as prime minister earlier this month in a challenge to interim and UN-backed Prime Minister Abdulhamid Dbeibah.

Dbeibah has refused to hand over power to Bashagha and says he is the country's rightful steward until elections are held.

UN alarmed over escalation

Stephanie Williams, UN chief Antonio Guterres' special adviser on Libya, has been attempting to mediate between the two sides.

"I urge restraint and the need to abstain from provocative actions, in word and deed, including the mobilisation of forces," she tweeted on Thursday.