The first person to receive a heart transplant from a pig has died, two months after the groundbreaking experiment.

David Bennett, 57, who died on March 8, had received his transplant on January 7, the hospital that carried out the surgery said on Wednesday.

Doctors didn’t give an exact cause of death, saying only that his condition had begun deteriorating several days earlier.

"After it became clear that he would not recover, he was given compassionate palliative care. He was able to communicate with his family during his final hours," the University of Maryland Medical System said in a statement.

Bennett's son praised the hospital for offering the last-ditch experiment, saying the family hoped it would help further efforts to end the organ shortage.

“We hope this story can be the beginning of hope and not the end,” David Bennett Jr. said in a statement released by the University of Maryland School of Medicine.

READ MORE:A Pakistan-born US doctor tries to save human lives with pig hearts

READ MORE:German scientists to clone, breed pigs for human heart transplants

Significant surgery

Doctors for decades have sought to one day use animal organs for life-saving transplants.