US President Joe Biden has banned Russian oil and other energy imports, mounting pressure on Russia’s economy in retaliation for its invasion of Ukraine.

"That means Russian oil will no longer be acceptable at US ports and the American people will deal another powerful blow to (President Vladimir) Putin," Biden said at the White House on Tuesday.

Biden acknowledged that the move — seen as his administration's most far-reaching action yet to punish Moscow's invasion — will bring costs to Americans, particularly at the gas pump.

Biden said the decision was taken in "close consultation" with allies, and added that both Democrats and Republicans backed the move.

"We're moving forward with this ban, understanding that many of our European allies and partners may not be in a position to join us," he said.

European nations have said they plan to reduce their reliance on Russia for their energy needs, but filling the void without crippling their economies will likely take some time.

Unlike the US, which is a major oil and gas producer, Europe relies on imports for 90 percent of its gas and 97 percent of its oil products. Russia supplies 40 percent of Europe’s gas and a quarter of its oil.

The US does not import Russian natural gas.

Ban on new US energy investment in Russia

The White House said later Biden's executive order also banned new US investments in Russia’s energy sector.