Erdogan to Putin: Türkiye ready to help end war by 'peaceful means'
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan stresses importance of taking urgent steps for a ceasefire, open humanitarian corridors and signing a peace agreement.
Erdogan reiterates his call for a ceasefire as the Russia-Ukraine war continues on its eleventh day. / AFP
March 6, 2022

Türkiye is ready to help resolve the Russia-Ukraine conflict by “peaceful means” as soon as possible, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has told his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin in a phone call.

Erdogan spoke with Putin on Sunday about the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war and what to do to solve the issue.

He reiterated his call for a ceasefire as the war continues on its eleventh day.

“A ceasefire would not only resolve humanitarian concerns, but also give an opportunity to find a political solution,” he stated.

Türkiye is in contact with the Ukrainian side and other countries, he said, adding that it “will continue efforts for comprehensive negotiations.”

On Saturday, Erdogan also discussed the latest developments about the Russia-Ukraine war with European Council President Charles Michel over the phone.

Erdogan told Michel that Türkiye will do its best to re-establish peace between Russia and Ukraine.

Millions flee

At least 351 civilians, including 22 children and 41 women, have been killed and 707 others injured in Ukraine since Russia launched a war in the Eastern European country on February 24, according to UN figures, with the real toll feared to be higher.

More than 1.5 million people have fled Ukraine to neighbouring countries, according to the UN refugee agency.

The Russian attacks have been met by an outcry from the international community, with the EU, Britain, and US, among others, implementing a range of economic sanctions on Moscow.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
