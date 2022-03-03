WORLD
3 MIN READ
IAEA: Iran's enriched uranium reserves 15 times limit of nuclear deal
The UN nuclear watchdog's Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi will meet with senior Iranian officials in Tehran to discuss the stockpile that the group says can easily be used for atomic weapons.
IAEA: Iran's enriched uranium reserves 15 times limit of nuclear deal
The Vienna-based agency told members that it is still not able to verify Iran’s exact stockpile of enriched uranium. / Reuters
March 3, 2022

Iran's stockpile of enriched uranium has reached more than 15 times the limit set out in the 2015 accord between Tehran and world powers.

In a new report by the UN nuclear watchdog International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), seen by AFP news agency on Thursday, the estimated stockpile now stands at 3,197.1 kilograms.

The limit in the 2015 deal was set at 300 kilograms (660 pounds) of enriched uranium.

Such highly enriched uranium can be easily refined to make atomic weapons, which is why world powers have sought to contain Tehran’s nuclear program.

The Vienna-based agency told members that it is still not able to verify Iran’s exact stockpile of enriched uranium due to the limitations that Tehran imposed on UN inspectors last year.

The IAEA announced earlier that Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi will travel to Tehran for meetings with senior Iranian officials on Saturday.

READ MORE: Scholz: Iran nuclear deal can't be 'postponed any longer'

Recommended

Vienna talks

In a report to member states about its work in Iran, the agency said it estimates that as of February 19, Iran’s total enriched uranium stockpile was 3,197.1 kilograms, an increase of 707.4 kilograms.

Senior diplomats from Britain, China, France, Germany and Russia have been meeting with Iranian officials in Vienna since November to discuss bringing Tehran back into compliance with the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action. 

The pact eased sanctions on Iran in return for curbs on its nuclear program.

The United States pulled out of the accord under former President Donald Trump and reimposed sanctions on Iran, prompting Tehran to resume its uranium enrichment.

READ MORE:US official: Significant progress on Iran nuclear deal, but issues remain

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Man tears up copies of Quran inside French mosque
Ready to support humanitarian aid in Eastern Mediterranean: Turkish defence ministry
Death toll in Gaza from Israel's forced starvation rises to 453, including 150 children
South Africa's ambassador to France found dead outside Paris hotel: reports
Germany arrests Assad-era militia leader for crimes against humanity in Syria
EU rules out seizing Russian assets, proposes reparations-based loan for Ukraine
Car bomb explodes near security headquarters in southwest Pakistan killing 10 and injuring dozens
FBI chief Kash Patel gives New Zealand officials 3D-printed guns, illegal to possess under local law
German court convicts ex-aide to far-right AfD politician of spying for China
Dutch-flagged vessel remains ablaze, crew evacuated, after attack in Gulf of Aden
Who is Sonam Wangchuk, the ‘3 Idiots’ inspiration at the heart of Ladakh’s protests?
Wolf attack on child in Greece sparks calls from hunters to lift culling ban
India and Bhutan will build the first cross-border railway
Taliban impose communications blackout across Afghanistan
US deports around 100 Iranians back home: report
Trump, defence chief Hegseth set to meet with hundreds of military leaders as speculation grows