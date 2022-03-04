Thursday, March 3, 2022

Zelenskyy: Erdogan could help Ukraine get security guarantees from Russia

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan could help Ukraine get security guarantees from Russia during negotiations, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said, hailing Erdogan's strong leadership and his peace efforts.

Zelenskyy was responding to a question by TRT World's correspondent during a presser held at an undisclosed location in Ukraine.

Zelenskyy said Erdogan "has helped Ukraine a lot" and takes steps to "stop the war."

"Erdogan is very strong," Zelenskyy said. "When we sit at the negotiations table with the President of Russia, Erdogan will help to obtain security guarantees for Ukraine."

"He [Erdogan] will effect this process. I strongly believe in this."

Zelenskyy said Erdogan is taking "a lot of steps" to let Russia's President Putin "understand" that he needs to stop the war.

"Not many leaders in the world has this opportunity. There are a lot of those who desire but don't have the opportunity."

Millions will be displaced within and outside Ukraine if war stretches – UN

More than 4 million refugees may end up fleeing Ukraine due to Russia's ongoing invasion, the United Nations has said.

The United Nations says that "while the scale and scope of displacement are not yet clear, we do expect that more than 10 million people may flee their homes if violence continues, including 4 million people who may cross borders to neighbouring countries," UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric said.

Russian military moving towards Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant

The mayor of the Ukrainian town of Energodar has said a column of Russian troops was headed toward the nearby Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, Europe's largest.

Earlier, the Ukrainian authorities reported that Russian troops were stepping up efforts to seize the plant in southeast Ukraine and had entered Energodar with tanks.

"Loud shots can be heard in the town," said Mayor Dmytro Orlov in an online post.

Russia has already captured the defunct Chernobyl plant, some 100 km north of Ukraine's capital Kiev.

New Western sanctions target Putin allies, press secretary

The Biden administration has announced new sanctions against Russian oligarchs and others in President Vladimir Putin’s inner circle as Russian forces continue to pummel Ukraine.

Those targeted by the new sanctions include Putin's press secretary, Dmitry Peskov, and Alisher Burhanovich Usmanov, one of Russia’s wealthiest individuals and a close ally of Putin.

The US State Department also announced it was imposing visa bans on 19 Russian oligarchs and dozens of their family members and close associates.

“These individuals and their family members will be cut off from the US financial system; their assets in the United States will be frozen and their property will be blocked from use,” the White House said in a statement announcing the new penalties.

The UK government said it was imposing sanctions on Usmanov and former deputy prime minister Igor Shuvalov as part of punitive measures over Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

The pair, who are worth a combined $19 billion and have "significant interests in the UK and close links to the Kremlin", are "sanctioned with immediate effect, the Foreign Office said.

Kiev, Moscow agree on corridors to evacuate civilians

Ukraine and Russia have agreed to create humanitarian corridors to evacuate civilians, in a second round of talks since Moscow invaded last week.

"The second round of talks is over. Unfortunately, Ukraine does not have the results it needs yet. There are decisions only on the organisation of humanitarian corridors," Ukrainian presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak said on Twitter.

Podolyak said the third round of talks would take place at the start of next week, Reuters news agency reported, citing Belarusian agency Belta.

The talks between the Russian and Ukrainian officials took place on the Poland-Belarus border on the eighth day of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Russia has agreed to support the idea of humanitarian corridors for civilians and a possible ceasefire around them, chief Russian negotiator Vladimir Medinsky said, describing it as "substantial progress."

Meanwhile, Türkiye's Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu has told his Ukrainian counterpart Dmytro Kuleba that Türkiye welcomed the progress made with Russia on humanitarian corridors.

Czechs to give impunity to nationals fighting for Ukraine

Czech nationals will have the chance to join Ukraine's defence forces to battle Russia's invasion without fear of punishment at home, Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala has said.

Under Czech law, it is illegal to join foreign armed forces without an exemption from the president who is the commander-in-chief of the Czech army. Violations are punishable by up to five years in prison.

CTK news agency reported this week at least 300 people had sought an exemption to answer Ukraine's call for foreign volunteers to fight Russia's invasion.

Fiala said after talks with President Milos Zeman on Thursday they had agreed to guarantee impunity for people who join Ukraine forces, rather than sort through individual requests.

The Czech Republic has been a NATO member since 1999.

Ukraine: Russia opens fire in town next to nuclear power plant

Russian forces have opened fire in the Ukrainian town of Energodar next to Europe's largest nuclear power plant after entering in tanks, Ukrainian interior ministry adviser Anton Herashchenko said in online posts .

Earlier he said Russian troops were stepping up efforts to seize control of Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in southeastern Ukraine. The plant's workers live in the nearby town of Energodar.

Russia has already captured the defunct Chernobyl plant, some 100 km north of Ukraine's capital Kiev.

EU calls for immediate ceasefire in Ukraine

The European Union has called for an immediate ceasefire in Ukraine, the EU's top diplomat Josep Borrell said.

"This war needs to stop now. I call for an immediate ceasefire. I call for immediate establishment of humanitarian corridors," Borrell wrote on Twitter.

Borrell added the bloc is standing by Moldova, which is hosting more than 20,000 refugee children fleeing the war

Saudi Arabia ready to mediate between all parties

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has told Russia's President Vladimir Putin in a phone call the kingdom is ready to exert all efforts to mediate between Russia, Ukraine and all parties related to the ongoing Ukrainian crisis.

The prince reiterated the kingdom's keenness on maintaining the stability of oil markets and stressed the OPEC+ role in keeping its balance, adding it is necessary to maintain the OPEC+ agreement, state media added.

Putin says Ukraine advance 'going to plan'

Russian President Vladimir Putin has said Moscow's advance in Ukraine is going "according to plan" and ordered large compensations for Russian soldiers killed in the military operation.

"I want to say that the special military operation is going strictly according to schedule, according to plan," he said, opening a meeting with his security council.

"We are at war with neo-Nazis," the Russian leader said, adding: "I will never give up on my conviction that Russians and Ukrainians are one people."

He said the Russian military offered safe corridors to civilians to allow them to leave areas of fighting in Ukraine.

Putin, speaking in a video call with members of his Security Council, charged that Ukrainian nationalist groups were preventing civilians from leaving.

The Russian leader said the groups were also using civilians as shields, taking up firing positions to provoke the Russian retaliatory fire. Putin’s claim couldn’t be independently verified.

Over 30 die in Russian strike on Ukraine's Chernihiv

Thirty-three people have died when Russian forces hit residential areas, including schools and a high-rise apartment building, in the northern Ukrainian city of Chernihiv, officials have said.

Ukraine's emergencies service said 18 people were also injured in the attack, updating an earlier toll.

The town of Chernihiv lies 120 kilometres (75 miles) northeast of Kiev, which the Russian forces have been trying to invade from the north.

Chernihiv's deputy mayor Regina Gusak told AFP news agency that the city was hit by a Russian "bombing attack".

"Russian aircraft also attacked two schools in the Staraya Podusivka area (of Chernihiv) and private homes. Rescuers are working in the area," the governor of the Chernihiv region, Vyacheslav Chaus, said on Telegram.

Poland says its citizens should leave Russia, Belarus

The Polish foreign ministry has said Polish citizens should leave Russia and Belarus due to the situation in Ukraine.

"We recommend Polish citizens staying on the territory of the Russian Federation should leave its territory using available commercial and private transport," it said.

It added that ravel options are limited due to flights between the two countries being suspended.

It issued a similar recommendation regarding Belarus, adding: "In the event of a drastic deterioration of the security situation, a closure of borders or other unforeseen situations, evacuation may turn out to be considerably difficult or even impossible."

Slovakia increases military aid for Ukraine

Slovakia's government has approved a further aid package of military material worth $35.6 million (32.2 million euros) for Ukraine, the defence ministry said.

The package is the third and biggest contribution so far from the central European country, which shares a border with Ukraine and has taken in tens of thousands of refugees fleeing fighting after Russia's invasion last week.

If Ukraine falls, Baltic states 'next', Zelenskyy warns

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has called on the West to increase military aid to Ukraine, saying Russia would advance on the rest of Europe otherwise.

"If you do not have the power to close the skies, then give me planes!" Zelenskyy told a press conference.

"If we are no more then, God forbid, Latvia, Lithuania, Estonia will be next," he said, adding: "Believe me."

He called for direct talks with Russian leader Vladimir Putin, saying it was "the only way to stop this war."

"We are not attacking Russia and we do not plan to attack it. What do you want from us? Leave our land," he said, addressing Putin.

"Sit down with me. Just not 30 metres away like with (French President Emmanuel Macron)," the Ukrainian leader said, referring to Putin receiving world leaders at an enormously long table.

“I don’t bite. What are you afraid of?” Zelenskyy said.

Zelenskyy — who just weeks ago sought to calm Ukrainians over US warnings on a Russian invasion — said: "Nobody thought that in the modern world a man can behave like a beast."

EU grants temporary protection to refugees

With close to a million of refugees fleeing Ukraine already in the eastern nations of the European Union, EU member states have decided to grant them temporary protection and residency permits.

EU Commissioner Ylva Johansson said millions more were expected to move into the 27-nation bloc to seek shelter, employment and education for the young.

Johansson called the quick adoption of the protection rules a “historic result” and said “the EU stands united to save lives.”

The EU Commission has already promised at least $560 million (500 million euros) in humanitarian aid for the refugees.

Johansson pointed to nations like Poland, where the population has gone out of its way to be welcoming to the refugees, as an example for others to follow.

“They need financial support now because they’re going to have to find accommodation for people to have to find schools for the children,” she said.

Quad leaders discuss Ukraine crisis, agree to new assistance

Leaders of the Quad grouping of countries — the United States, India, Australia and Japan — have discussed the Ukraine crisis and agreed to a new humanitarian assistance and disaster relief mechanism.

"They agreed to stand up a new humanitarian assistance and disaster relief mechanism which will enable the Quad to meet future humanitarian challenges in the Indo-Pacific and provide a channel for communication as they each address and respond to the crisis in Ukraine," the White House said in a statement.

Thousands of Russian scientists slam Ukraine war

Nearly 7,000 Russian scientists, mathematicians and academics have signed an open letter addressed to President Vladimir Putin "strongly" protesting against his war in Ukraine.

"We, Russian scientists and science journalists, strongly protest against the military invasion of Ukraine launched by Russian armed forces," the open letter published on the trv-science.ru news website said.

The more than 6,900 signatories could be risking a fine or jail time after Russian authorities adopted legislation in recent years allowing them to target citizens criticising the government.

"Humanist values are the foundation on which science is built. The many years spent strengthening Russia's reputation as a leading centre of mathematics have been completely scuppered," the letter said.

Macron believes 'the worst is to come' after Putin call

French President Emmanuel Macron believes "the worst is to come" in Ukraine after a 90-minute phone call with Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin who appears intent on seizing "the whole" of the country.

"The expectation of the president is that the worst is to come, given what President Putin told him," a senior aide to the French leader told reporters on condition of anonymity.

"There was nothing in what President Putin told us that should reassure us. He showed great determination to continue the operation," the aide continued, adding that Putin "wanted to seize control of the whole of Ukraine".

Macron also urged Putin to avoid civilian casualties and allow for humanitarian access.

Liberal Russian TV Dozhd halts broadcasts over Ukraine ban

Liberal Russian TV Dozhd has said it is stopping work temporarily after being ordered to close by authorities for its broadcasts on Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.

"We need strength to exhale and understand how to work further. We really hope that we will return to the air and continue our work," the network's CEO Natalia Sindeyeva wrote on social media.

OSCE mission may look into possible war crimes

Forty-five of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe's 57 participating states are triggering a system to set up a mission of experts looking into possible war crimes by Russia in Ukraine, Britain has said in a statement.

"They are invoking the so called 'OSCE Moscow Mechanism' to set up a mission of independent experts to... establish the facts and circumstances of possible cases of war crimes and crimes against humanity, including due to deliberate and indiscriminate attacks against civilians and civilian infrastructure," Britain's mission to the OSCE said.

Official: Russian convoy moving in on key energy hub

The mayor of Enerhodar, site of Europe’s largest nuclear plant, has said Ukrainian forces are battling Russian troops on the edges of the city.

Enerhodar is a major energy hub on the left bank of the Dnieper River and the Khakhovka Reservoir that accounts for about one quarter of the country’s power generation due to the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant, which is Europe’s largest.

Dmytro Orlov, the mayor of Enerhodar, said a big Russian convoy was approaching the city and urged residents not to leave homes.

US might impose sanctions on more Russian oligarchs

The United States has planned to impose economic sanctions on a wider array of Russian oligarchs and their families, a source familiar with the matter has told Reuters.

Washington has already hit a variety of oligarchs with asset-blocking sanctions. The source, speaking on condition of anonymity, said some significant names would be included in Thursday's actions.

A second person familiar with the matter confirmed that there will be a number of oligarchs sanctioned.

Nord Stream 2's German unit says may be wound up

The German unit of the Gazprom-led Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline has said it will probably be wound up after the German government halted the project's certification last week in response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

"Due to current developments, also at our shareholder Nord Stream 2 AG, Gas for Europe GmbH will probably be wound up," the company said in a statement on its website.

Gazprom subsidiary Nord Stream 2 AG had to set up the German division to comply with European energy rules that require pipeline owners to be different from suppliers of gas flowing in them to ensure fair competition.

Russian oil giant Lukoil calls for halt to Ukraine war

Russian oil giant Lukoil has called for an immediate halt to fighting in Ukraine, one of the first major domestic firms to speak out against Moscow's invasion of its pro-Western neighbour.

The board "expresses its concern over the ongoing tragic events in Ukraine and its deepest sympathy to all those affected by this tragedy," the company said in a statement.

"We stand for the immediate cessation of the armed conflict and fully support its resolution through the negotiation process and through diplomatic means," its note added.

Moscow: BBC being used to undermine Russia

Russia's foreign ministry has said, without providing evidence, that the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) was being used to undermine the internal political situation and security in Russia.

Moscow has said foreign media, including from Britain, offer a partial view of the world. Some Western governments dismiss that assertion and accuse Russian state media of bias.

Britain's media regulator, Ofcom, launched 15 investigations on Monday into the output of Russian-backed television channel RT over the impartiality of its coverage of the invasion of Ukraine.

The BBC did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Russian soprano Netrebko pulls out of Met Opera shows

Star Russian soprano Anna Netrebko will withdraw from her upcoming roles at the Metropolitan Opera after declining to "repudiate her public support for Vladimir Putin," the New York institution has said.

"It is a great artistic loss for the Met and for opera," said Met General Manager Peter Gelb. "Anna is one of the greatest singers in Met history, but with Putin killing innocent victims in Ukraine, there was no way forward."

Ukrainian soprano Liudmyla Monastyrska will replace Netrebko in Puccini's "Turandot" this April and May, the Met said.

Russian Football Federation to appeal against World Cup ban

The Russian football federation (RFU) has said it will appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) against its expulsion from the 2022 World Cup and all international competitions.

Russia was due to face Poland on March 24 in a World Cup play-off. But on February 28, FIFA and UEFA banned the country from all competitions in response to the invasion of Ukraine.

In a statement in Russian, the RFU said it planned to launch a single lawsuit against the global and European governing bodies to "demand the restoration of all men's and women's national teams of Russia for all types of football".

It added that it planned to seek "compensation for damage."

On Monday, FIFA and UEFA announced the expulsion of Russia from all international football.

Ukraine wants more action to stop Russian gas flows to Europe

Europe must stop taking gas from Russian state firm Gazprom, Ukraine's energy minister has said, bemoaning that supplies to the bloc had increased since Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Gazprom said on Thursday demand from European consumers stood at 109.5 million cubic metres compared to 103.8 million cubic metres a week ago.

"It's a question for European companies because they are the sellers and we are just providing the service of transit...they increased the supply from Russia from the first day of war," Herman Halushchenko told Reuters in an interview.

"We'd really like them to stop taking the gas. It's what we say to the Europeans in all the meetings."

The raft of sanctions from the 27-country EU on Russia have yet to directly target Russia's oil and gas exports.

Daily cost of Ukraine war 'likely to exceed $20B for Russia'

The daily cost of war in Ukraine may exceed $20 billion for Russia, according to a recent study.

The study, conducted by the Centre for Economic Recovery, CIVITTA and EasyBusiness, said direct losses in the first four days of the war were about $7 billion, including military equipment and casualties among personnel.

Citing the study, CIVITTA said: "The total daily cost of war for Russia is likely to exceed $20-25 billion given logistics, personnel, rocket launches, etc."

Beyond military costs, the study also mentioned fiscal pressure on the Russian economy, saying: "As a result of sanctions pressure, the financial sector of Russia has suffered irreparable losses."

Poland to ramp up defence spending, army

Poland will raise spending on its armed forces more than planned, the government has said.

"There will be an amendment (to the defence plan): 3 percent of GDP on defence next year, then we will increase it," Jaroslaw Kaczynski, the leader of ruling nationalist Law and Justice party (PiS), told the lower house of parliament.

NATO-member Poland, where memories of Soviet domination after World War Two run deep, has kept its annual defence spending to 2 percent of GDP in recent years, in line with its commitment to NATO.

The 'Defence of the Fatherland Act', a bill first announced in October which parliament was debating on Thursday, had initially planned for an increase in spending to 2.5 percent from 2024.

Defence Minister Mariusz Blaszczak said the bill would raise the number of soldiers in the Polish army to 300,000 as part of a five-year plan. Poland currently has around 143,500 soldiers.

Ukraine asks citizens to launch guerrilla war

In a video message posted online, Ukrainian presidential aide Oleksiy Arestovich has urged men to cut down trees and destroy rear columns of Russian troops.

“Total resistance... This is our Ukrainian trump card and this is what we can do best in the world,” Arestovich said, recalling guerrilla actions in Nazi-occupied Ukraine during World War II.

“We urge people to begin providing total popular resistance to the enemy in the occupied territories,” Arestovich said.

“The weak side of the Russian army is the rear — if we burn them now and block the rear, the war will stop in a matter of days.”

Advancing Russian forces have captured a strategic Ukrainian port and besieged another in a bid to cut Ukraine off from the sea.

The Russian military says it has control of Kherson, a Black Sea port of 280,000, making it the first major city to fall since the invasion began a week ago. Heavy fighting continues on the outskirts of another strategic port, Mariupol, on the Azov Sea.

Second round of talks begins

Talks between Ukraine and Russia have started and the Ukrainian delegation's agenda is to agree an immediate ceasefire and humanitarian corridors to allow civilians to leave front line communities, a Ukrainian presidential adviser has said.

"We have started talking to Russia's representatives," said adviser Mykhailo Podolyak on Twitter.

ASEAN urges end to 'hostilities', doesn't mention Russia

Foreign ministers of Southeast Asian countries have called for an immediate end to what they called military hostilities and said they believed there was "still room for a peaceful dialogue".

In a statement that made no mention of Russia, the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) said it stood ready to facilitate, in any possible way, peaceful dialogue.

It said it was "deeply troubled by the intensifying gravity" of the situation.

German economy to face 'big impact' over Russia sanctions

Sanctions imposed on Russia are likely to have a "big impact" on Germany's economy as well, Economy Minister Robert Habeck has said.

"The impact of the sanctions and of the war on all sectors of the economy is so strong that we can fear a big impact," he told reporters.

He added that the ripple effects were already being felt in the European Union's largest economy.

US warns Moscow, Minsk against nuclear arms in Belarus

The United States has warned Russia and Belarus at a UN arms control meeting not to deploy nuclear arms in Moscow's neighbouring ally following the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

"Any movement of Russian nuclear weapons into Belarus would be dangerously provocative and further destabilise the region," US envoy Aud-Frances McKernan told the Conference on Disarmament (CD) in remarks provided by the US mission.