German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has said that a new Iran nuclear agreement "cannot be postponed any longer", during a visit to Israel which staunchly opposes efforts to forge a deal.

"What we would like to see is that an agreement is reached in Vienna," Scholz told reporters on Wednesday alongside Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, a vocal critic of the international talks in Austria's capital.

"Now is the time to make a decision," Scholz said.

"This must not be postponed any longer and cannot be postponed any longer. Now is the time to finally say yes to something that represents a good and reasonable solution."

Israel is watching "the talks in Vienna with concern"

Israel is a long-standing critic of the JCPOA, arguing that giving Tehran sanctions relief would boost state revenues.

Bennett on Wednesday reiterated that he was watching "the talks in Vienna with concern".