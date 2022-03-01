WORLD
3 MIN READ
EU pressures Pakistan to support UN resolution against Russia
Envoys from EU member states, as well as Britain, Canada, Japan, Norway and Switzerland urge Islamabad to condemn Russia’s war on Ukraine during the ongoing special session of the UN General Assembly.
EU pressures Pakistan to support UN resolution against Russia
Pakistan has repeatedly stressed it favours "dialogue" as a solution to the crisis. / Reuters
March 1, 2022

The ambassadors of the European Union nations have urged Pakistan to support an emergency resolution condemning Russia's incursion into Ukraine after the country had earlier abstained from voting on the crisis.

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan is attempting a balancing act in relations with the world's superpowers - particularly as Islamabad's value to the United States has slipped following the withdrawal of foreign forces from neighbouring Afghanistan.

"We urge Pakistan to join us in condemning Russia's actions and to voice support for upholding the UN charter and the founding principles of international law," said a statement on Tuesday signed by the envoys from EU member states, as well as Britain, Canada, Japan, Norway and Switzerland.

Pakistan on Monday abstained from a UN Human Rights Council vote calling for an urgent debate on the war, which was nevertheless pushed through and is due to take place on Thursday.

Pakistan has repeatedly stressed it favours "dialogue" as a solution to the crisis.

The day Russia invaded Ukraine, Khan was in Moscow meeting President Vladimir Putin. The meeting was planned months in advance of the Ukrainian-Russian conflict. 

Recommended

Khan has defended the trip - the first by a Pakistani leader to Russia in more than two decades.

"My foreign policy is independent and visits to China and Russia will prove beneficial for Pakistan in the future," he said in a televised address.

China - both a close ally of Russia and Pakistan - has poured billions of dollars into Pakistan in recent years to boost the country's infrastructure.

READ MOREPakistan PM meets Putin amid Russia-Ukraine tensions

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Man tears up copies of Quran inside French mosque
Ready to support humanitarian aid in Eastern Mediterranean: Turkish defence ministry
Death toll in Gaza from Israel's forced starvation rises to 453, including 150 children
South Africa's ambassador to France found dead outside Paris hotel: reports
Germany arrests Assad-era militia leader for crimes against humanity in Syria
EU rules out seizing Russian assets, proposes reparations-based loan for Ukraine
Car bomb explodes near security headquarters in southwest Pakistan killing 10 and injuring dozens
FBI chief Kash Patel gives New Zealand officials 3D-printed guns, illegal to possess under local law
German court convicts ex-aide to far-right AfD politician of spying for China
Dutch-flagged vessel remains ablaze, crew evacuated, after attack in Gulf of Aden
Who is Sonam Wangchuk, the ‘3 Idiots’ inspiration at the heart of Ladakh’s protests?
Wolf attack on child in Greece sparks calls from hunters to lift culling ban
India and Bhutan will build the first cross-border railway
Taliban impose communications blackout across Afghanistan
US deports around 100 Iranians back home: report
Trump, defence chief Hegseth set to meet with hundreds of military leaders as speculation grows