As the armed conflict enters its sixth day on March 1 and Russia's military assault intensifies in Ukraine, President Vladimir Putin's rhetoric has become shrill.

Putin has put his country on nuclear alert, sparking outrage and condemnation from the US and its allies.

Many argue that Putin's nuclear sabre-rattling has brought the world to the 1962 moment dubbed the "Cuban Missile Crisis."

It played out between the former Soviet Union and the US, starting on October 16 and ending on October 28. Never before had the world come to the point of a nuclear war that threatened the entire human race on the planet. The 13 nerve-wracking days were one of the greatest tests of leadership on both sides.

Now, 60 years on from the Cuban missile crisis, the Ukraine-Russia conflict has fast turned into a major geopolitical crisis, with Putin activating his nuclear arsenal and causing anxiety the world over.

Only time will tell if Putin and US-led NATO will manage the crisis and prevent the war rhetoric from taking dangerous proportions. But there is a historical lesson to be learnt by studying the 13-day standoff between the Soviet Union and the US, which eventually led to a clearing of the war clouds, thanks to rigorous diplomacy and letters exchanged by the leaders of the two countries.

The confrontation began when the Soviet Union placed nuclear-armed missiles in Cuba, just 90 miles off the coast of Florida.

A year earlier, Cuban leftist revolutionary leader Fidel Castro had survived a US-backed invasion at the Bay of Pigs. He asked the Soviet Union to provide military assistance. Soviet Union head Nikita Khrushchev saw a strategic opportunity in Castro's offer and he quickly deployed medium-range nuclear missiles that could easily reach the US capital Washington DC.

In his promise to defend Cuba, Khrushchev is believed to have miscalculated how severe the US reaction could be.

In July 1962, after learning about the Soviet Union's missile shipments to Cuba and the construction of new military facilities there with the help of Soviet technicians, US President John F Kennedy declared a naval blockade of Cuba.