Russia’s full-fledged invasion of Ukraine has brought to mind a crucial post-Cold War agreement over Ukraine’s nuclear weapons capability – which resulted in Kiev giving up its nuclear arsenal in light of the US and UK's assurances that Moscow would respect the former Soviet republic’s sovereignty.

Ukraine possessed the world’s third-largest nuclear arsenal, which consisted of at least 1,900 strategic nuclear warheads. The country had inherited that infrastructure from the former communist Soviet republic.

That capability is “more than six times the number of nuclear warheads that China currently possesses,” wrote Steven Pifer, the former US ambassador to Ukraine and a nonresident senior fellow at the Brooking Institution, an American think-tank.

If Ukraine had that strategic capability in the current conflict, it would have made a big difference and perhaps discouraged Vladimir Putin both from invading the country and from putting the Russian nuclear weapons on “high alert.”

But after the collapse of the Soviets in 1991, the US and the UK convinced Ukraine to give up its nuclear weapons in return for Russia's commitment “to respect the independence and sovereignty and the existing borders of Ukraine” under the 1994 Budapest Memorandum.

According to the deal, Moscow also pledged “to refrain from the threat or use of force” against Ukraine. However, with the current invasion of Ukraine, Russia clearly violates the 1994 nuke deal, experts say.

“Russia is in violation of the Budapest Memorandum of 1994 when it, together with the US and the UK, promised to uphold Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity if Ukraine gave up its nuclear weapons,” says Matthew Bryza, the former US ambassador to Azerbaijan, a former Soviet republic.

Back in 2014, long before the current Russian invasion, Moscow annexed the Crimean Peninsula, a Black Sea region, from Ukraine. Pro-Russian separatists also claimed parts of Donbass region in eastern Ukraine in the same year. Prior to the ongoing Russian invasion, Putin recognised the breakaway regions as independent states.

Both Russian acts are a clear violation of Ukrainian sovereignty. “Russia has broken virtually all the commitments it undertook in that document,” Pifer said, referring to the 1994 Memorandum.

Is there also a Western betrayal?

While Russia might violate the 1994 Memorandum by its annexation of Ukrainian territory, backing separatists and its latest invasion, the UK and the US have also not offered to protect Ukraine using military means. That might also constitute a violation of the 1994 Memorandum.

“There was no military commitment by the US and the UK to do so,” Bryza tells TRT World, referring to both Western nations’ obligations to defend Ukraine with regard to the Memorandum.

A military obligation of the US and the UK will only emerge under Article 5 of NATO, but it’s not the case in the current conflict because Ukraine is not a member of the transatlantic alliance, according to Bryza.