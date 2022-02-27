WORLD
2 MIN READ
Pakistan-Afghan key border crossing reopens after deadly fighting
The decision came after "successful talks" between the two sides, officials say, days after clashes left three dead and hundreds stranded at the Chaman-Spin Boldak crossing.
Pakistan-Afghan key border crossing reopens after deadly fighting
Since the Taliban returned to power last year border tensions between the neighbours have risen. / AFP
February 27, 2022

A key border crossing between Pakistan and Afghanistan has reopened, days after fighting between security forces left at least three dead.

"The border has reopened for all sort of activities," a spokesman for Pakistan’s paramilitary border force told AFP news agency on Sunday.

A security source said it came after "successful talks" between Pakistani officials and the governor of Afghanistan's Kandahar province.

Mahmood Azaam, the spokesman for the governor, confirmed the crossing had reopened.

Earlier, each side blamed the other for Thursday's clashes at the Chaman-Spin Boldak crossing, which locals said involved light and heavy weapons.

READ MORE:Hundreds stranded at Pakistan-Afghan border crossing after deadly clash

Border standoff

Recommended

Thousands usually cross the border every day, including traders, Afghans seeking medical treatment in Pakistan, and people visiting relatives.

Since the Taliban returned to power last year border tensions between the neighbours have risen, with Pakistan alleging militant groups were planning attacks from Afghan soil.

The Taliban deny harbouring Pakistani militants but are also infuriated by a fence Islamabad is erecting along their 2,700-kilometre (1,600-mile) border.

The border, known as the Durand Line, was drawn up in colonial times.

READ MORE:Deadly clashes break out between border forces of Pakistan, Afghanistan

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
SOS Children’s Villages chief suspended amid child abuse probe
Türkiye-UNIDO agreement on regional cooperation centre extended
US appeals court rules Trump's move to end birthright citizenship 'likely unconstitutional'
Iran executes six men accused of ties to Israel and deadly attacks in Khuzestan province
Colombian president ‘respectfully’ urges US to avoid interference in domestic affairs
Hungary clings to Russian oil as EU and US push for fast change
Japan braces for first female leader as Takaichi claims party victory
Swedes stock up on food and supplies amid growing war fears in Europe
Trump administration plans to cap refugee admissions at 7,500
Hamas responds to Trump's Gaza plan: What do we know so far
US strike against 'narco-trafficking vessel' off Venezuela coast kills four: Hegseth
Afghan Foreign Minister Muttaqi to visit India in first such trip since Taliban takeover
Netherlands keeps F-35 parts ban on Israel despite court ruling
UNIFIL condemns Israeli drone grenade attacks near peacekeepers in southern Lebanon
Erdogan, Trump discuss Gaza and bilateral ties in phone call
Trump sets Sunday deadline for Hamas to accept Gaza deal, warns of 'last chance' before more attacks