More than six months after suspending the parliament, Tunisia’s president Kais Saied continues to consolidate his power. He recently closed the Supreme Judicial Council, a body constitutionally responsible for ensuring the independence of the judiciary and formed a new judicial body in its stead, leading to protests by the judges and thousands of Tunisians.

In the backdrop of these developments, an online constitutional consultation process, known as “e-istichara,” has been soliciting participation from Tunisians since January 15. The outcomes from the process are expected to set the content of the constitutional referendum on July 25 2022.

E-istichara is a free platform for citizens to “express their opinions” about the content of the proposed constitution. After logging into the website with their national IDs, Tunisians are asked to provide responses to multiple-choice questions in six broad categories: political and electoral affairs, economic and financial affairs, social affairs, development and digital transition, health and quality of life, and educational and cultural affairs. The respondents can also provide their written input at the end of the survey.

Launched with the tagline, “your opinion, our decision,” Saied considers this process to be a fulfilment of his promise for more “direct democracy.” Yet it is dubious that the consultation process will set the framework for an inclusive and durable constitution that produces democratic and tangible outcomes.

E-istichara can enable critical segments of society, including marginalised communities and the young and unemployed, to participate in the constitutional process. These groups tend to define democracy in terms of tangible economic outcomes like access to basic necessities, and whose aspirations the 2011 revolution has failed to live up to.

However, the mere introduction of an online consultative process does not necessarily guarantee more democratic – or tangible – outcomes.

For a popular online constitutional writing process to reflect the population's interests, it would require widespread participation and clear, unbiased questions. It would also have to transform preferences into a durable legal document.

Right from the start, there are issues with e-istichara. The government had a very short time to prepare the platform from Saied’s announcement on December 13 2021 until its launch on January 15.

Despite the government’s social media campaigns and the decrease of the age limit from 18 to 16 to incentivise participation, only roughly 2.5 percent of eligible citizens have participated in the process, with just over two weeks left until the deadline on March 20. This is a low percentage, even accounting for the fact that about 30 percent of Tunisians do not use the internet.