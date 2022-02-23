The Ukraine crisis has entered a new phase after Russia authorised sending “peacekeeping” troops into eastern Ukraine this week, recognising two breakaway regions as independent states.

Western states called the Russian move “a flagrant violation of international law” but were split over calling it an invasion.

“I wouldn’t say that (it is) a fully fledged invasion, but Russian troops are on Ukrainian soil,” said EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell in Paris, in contrast to the US and NATO, which described it as an invasion.

Even the US initially did not want to call it an invasion seeing it as “ongoing escalation along the borders of Ukraine” because separatists already controlled the breakaway regions and Moscow has covertly backed them since 2014. But after a brief reluctance, President Joe Biden called the Russian move “the beginning of a Russian invasion of Ukraine.”

“What we see now is that a country that is already invaded is suffering further invasion,” said NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg.

Experts also seem divided over the definition of the recent Russian military deployment. Western leaders claim that they have already entered Ukraine.

“I would not characterise Putin's action as an ‘invasion.’ It is very similar to Adolf Hitler's annexation of Austria in March 1938 (historians call this the Anschluss), which was a peaceful occupation of a country largely sympathetic to the Nazis,” says Edward Erickson, a former US army officer and a retired professor of Military History from the Department of War Studies at the Marine Corps University.

“Sending in the Russian army into the areas already held by Russian separatists doesn't change much in the Donbass. However, if the Russians attempt to take new territory in Ukraine, then it most assuredly is an ‘invasion’,” Erickson tells TRT World. Ukraine’s eastern Donbass region includes the two separatist regions of Donetsk and Luhansk.

Enver Arikoglu, an associate professor of international law at Istanbul University, believes it is an invasion, on legal grounds, but explains the reluctance to call it that. “I believe why Borrell and others do not want to define the Russian deployment into eastern Ukraine as an invasion is related to their political concerns,” Arikoglu tells TRT World.

What does international law say?

To define a state’s act as an invasion, international law determines whether a state violated the prohibition of the use of force against another state with its military action, according to Arikoglu.

“The question is whether Russia has illegally used force against Ukraine by violating its sovereignty and territorial integrity. If so, Russia is an invader, according to international law,” Arikan observes.