Before the pandemic, Russia’s longtime leader Vladimir Putin was preparing the country for a sweeping constitutional change, which aims to extend his rule until 2036 through an April referendum.

But with the deadly pandemic hitting the country in unexpected ways, the planned referendum was delayed indefinitely, which could mean several months in light of the virus’s complexity. Russia feels compelled to celebrate its Victory Day on May 9 in a low-profile manner.

The pandemic has been a setback to Putin and his entourage, clouding their political plans. Many Russians, particularly those from the country’s medical sector, are now more concerned about their lives, thinking Moscow’s medical response was ill-equipped and could be self-destructive in the end.

“Like many other countries, at first, Russia has approached the virus problem as a Chinese issue, thinking that it would be over after sometime there,” said Esref Yalinkilicli, a Moscow-based Eurasia analyst.

But even after it turned into a pandemic across the world and the first confirmed cases began emerging in Russia in late January, Moscow continued to be a laggard, as it prioritised economic concerns over public health, according to Yalinkilicli.

“That was their mistake in my opinion,” Yalinkilicli told TRT World.

Over the last two days, Russia has reported more than 10,000 cases per day in big jumps, exceeding its confirmed cases by more than 150,000, which includes the country’s prime minister, the construction minister, and some other top officials, who are working for the Kremlin.

In addition to the increasing trend of virus cases, bizarre events are happening in different locations of the country.

Three Russian doctors, who apparently had voiced reservations against the government’s virus response plan, reportedly fell from windows of their hospitals to their deaths. All three deaths were described as accidents by Russian authorities.

According to Yalinkilicli, Russia’s inadequate response has been reinforced by another trend, the major big drops in oil price as Russia wages an oil war with Saudi Arabia and other OPEC countries, making the leadership more concerned about economic prospects than a proper pandemic response.

But since late March, the virus has forced the country to follow a lockdown process anyway, further squeezing the country’s economy.

"I don't recall anything like this," confessed Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov last week in a rare acceptance of the country’s economic troubles.

Some prominent economists agree with the finance minister’s assessment.

"This is an unprecedented shock. Oil prices are at a level that Putin has never seen, so it's something completely new. Then you have the pandemic, then you have the economic crisis, which is also domestic, not just because of the oil prices," said Sergei Guriev, an economist and professor at the Paris Institute of Political Studies, who was also former chief economist at the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development.

Since January 30, Russia’s closure of its 4,300 km border with China over epidemic concerns has also compounded the country’s economic pains.