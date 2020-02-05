The EU's goal remains to expand to the six Balkan countries of Serbia, Kosovo, Montenegro, Albania, Bosnia and North Macedonia, new EU enlargement commissioner Oliver Varhelyi said on Wednesday after France vetoed membership bids in 2019.

Unveiling a new methodology at Paris's request to admit new members, Varhelyi said enlargement was "geo-strategic", a reference to a view in the EU that the bloc cannot stem its waning global influence without stability in the Balkans.

"We continue to have full enlargement a goal," Varhelyi told a news conference after publishing the reforms, which were reported on Tuesday.

Tougher EU entry

The European Commission is to propose a tougher admissions procedure for new member states with a provision to re-open parts of the process if candidates are seen as backsliding.

According to a draft proposal, accession talks could be "put on hold in certain areas ... or suspended overall. Already closed chapters could be re-opened or reset".