Quebec’s Bill 21 became a law on June 16, 2019. It is a secularism law that “bans apparent religious signs for all public servants in a position of authority, including judges, bus drivers and teachers,” AFP reported.

According to Canadian Civil Liberties Association (CCLA), those affected: "Include teachers, judges, police officers, certain lawyers as well as students, children and youth who aspire towards those careers.”

CCLA also noted: “[The law] disproportionately impacts people who may already be marginalised, including Muslim women who wear head scarves as part of their religious faith and identity, Sikhs who wear a turban, and Orthodox Jewish men who wear a kippa.”

Referring to Bill 21, “An Act Respecting the Laicity of the State”, Paul Wells wrote in Macleans magazine; “[It is] one of the first laws passed by the government of Quebec premier Francois Legault, the founding leader of the popular, centre-right Coalition Action Democratique (CAQ) party.”

While the law has found popular support in Quebec, it is also controversial, and challengers arose to fight it. CCLA, along with The National Council of Canadian Muslims (NCCM) say the bill harms minority groups in Quebec and limits employment opportunities, Global News reported.

The efforts of these organisations did not bring the expected result in July when they sought an immediate stay of some of the law’s provisions and a Superior Court judge rejected their demands. “Justice Michel Yergeau ruled that Bill 21 would continue to apply in full until a challenge of the law could be heard on its merits, saying the applicants did not demonstrate harm warranting a stay,” Global News wrote.

CCLA and NCCM appealed Yergeau’s decision and the hearing was held on Tuesday. The applicants argued that Bill 21 primarily hurts Muslim women and as such is a “direct violation of the sexual equality guaranteed in the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms under Section 28”.

According to the Canadian Press: “Lawyer Olga Redko argued Bill 21 violates the sexual equality guarantees in the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms –– which are not shielded by the notwithstanding clause that the province has invoked to avoid court challenges.”