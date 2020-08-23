WORLD
3 MIN READ
Ousted Mali president's fate hangs in balance as talks enter second day
In an aim to restore order after the military coup in Bamako, West African envoys are holding talks with Mali's military junta to try to push for a speedy return to civilian rule.
Ousted Mali president's fate hangs in balance as talks enter second day
President of the CNSP Assimi Goita (C) prepares for a meeting between Malian military leaders and an ECOWAS delegation headed by former Nigerian president on August 22, 2020. / AFP
August 23, 2020

Discussions on the fate of Mali's ousted president Ibrahim Boubacar Keita between a West African delegation and the junta that deposed him have entered a second day. 

Rebel soldiers seized Keita and other leaders in a coup on Tuesday, dealing another deep blow to a country already struggling with a brutal militant insurgency and widespread public discontent over its government.

Mali's neighbours have called for Keita to be reinstated, saying the purpose of visit by the delegation from the regional ECOWAS bloc was to help "ensure the immediate return of constitutional order".

READ MORE: Regional leaders meet ousted Mali president Keita 

Keita is being detained by the rebel soldiers at a military camp outside Bamako.

"It is going very well," said ex-Nigerian president Goodluck Jonathan, head of the ECOWAS delegation.

Jonathan met with Keita on Saturday, saying that he's "very fine".

"For more than three hours, the junta and the ECOWAS delegation have been discussing the fate of President IBK and the return to a normal constitutional order," a member of the delegation added, speaking to AFP on condition of anonymity.

The junta has welcomed the ECOWAS visit but has not talked of restoring Keita to power.

Recommended

Months of violent unrest 

Keita won election in a landslide in 2013, presenting himself as a unifying figure in a fractured country, and was re-elected in 2018 for another five-year term.

READ MORE: Mali's president resigns after military coup 

But he failed to make headway against the militant revolt that has left swathes of the country in the hands of armed militants and ignited ethnic violence in the country's volatile centre.

Months of mass protests calling his resignation led to violent unrest, and his toppling prompted thousands of jubilant Malians to celebrate in the streets of the capital Bamako.

READ MORE: Mali protests in second day despite president's call for talks 

The junta has said it "completed the work" of the protesters and has promised to quickly put a "transitional council" in place.

Tuesday's coup was Mali's second in eight years, and has heightened concern over regional stability as its militant insurgency that now threatens neighbouring Niger and Burkina Faso.

READ MORE: A timeline of Mali’s recent political instability 

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Putin warns Europe as world enters 'polycentric era'
Luxembourg’s grand duke to step down after 25 years, son set to succeed throne
Ecuador president says key gang leader with $1M bounty recaptured in Colombia
Munich airport reopens after drone disruption amid growing European security fears
Turkish President Erdogan marks 838th anniversary of Jerusalem's recapture
Russia open to Trump's Gaza peace plan but Palestinian statehood is key: Putin
Netflix loses over $15B in market value after Elon Musk calls for subscription cancellation
42,000 Palestinians in Gaza suffer life-changing injuries, one in four are children: WHO
US supplies of Tomahawks to Ukraine will be dangerously escalatory: Russia
Five years after Ladakh chill, India and China resume direct flights
Dutch court orders Meta to let users opt out of algorithmic timelines
Russia and Ukraine exchange 185 prisoners of war each
Indonesia probes radioactive leak tied to scrap metal plant near Jakarta
Building a drone wall: Europe’s air defence strategy for a new era
By Mehmet Emre Kahraman
Two killed, four injured in car, stabbing attack outside synagogue in Manchester: Police
Here's what we know so far about Israeli illegal raids on Global Sumud Flotilla