Many countries around the world are in the process of easing coronavirus lockdown measures as the fatality rate from the virus has started to wane.

That being said, the danger of the coronavirus hasn't passed yet. The nations trying to normalise social and economic life are primarily driven by minimising the negative effects of the pandemic, which has wreaked havoc on the global economy, leaving people in the lurch.

Following China, the first country that removed restrictions, governments are considering taking steps such as opening small shops and allowing people to walk on beaches.

Here are some countries that are considering relaxation measures.

New Zealand

After imposing one of the world’s strictest lockdowns in late March, New Zealand began opening up to a certain extent a month later.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said the spread of the disease has slowed due to tight month-long restrictions.

Around 400,000 people returned to work after Ardern shifted the country’s alert level down a notch, loosening some of the tough restrictions on movement that shut down businesses for weeks.

New Zealand decreased the alert level from four to three on April 27, a few days later than the scheduled one-month lockdown, after which it will be in alert level 3 for two weeks.

Surfing, walks on the beach and a round of golf were popular pursuits as the country’s five million residents experienced a taste of freedom after one of the strictest lockdowns in the world in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Despite removing some restrictions, Prime Minister Ardern said: “It’s an ongoing battle.”

“There is no one point in time that this mission ends. We are in the next phase of the battle and we are not done,” she added.

South Korea

South Korea's handling of the pandemic has proved effective, thanks to widespread testing, intensive contact tracing and tracking apps that enabled the East Asian nation to limit the spread of the virus rather than rely on lengthy lockdowns seen elsewhere.

By May 6, the government “will allow businesses to resume at facilities in phases that had remained closed up until now, and also allow gatherings and events to take place assuming they follow disinfection guidelines,” the prime minister told a televised meeting of government officials.

Parks, libraries and schools could be reopened according to the evaluation of the authorities of the coronavirus cases.

Germany