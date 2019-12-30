After the end of the Cold War, one of NATO’s main military and political goals was to encircle Russia, a then-weakening power after the dissolution of the former communist Soviet Union in the late 1980s, and prevent it from expanding its influence outside its borders.

About three decades later, the reverse is happening. Under Russian President Vladimir Putin's leadership, Moscow is pulling strings in different directions — from Ukraine to Syria and most recently Libya, gaining the upper hand over the NATO forces and European Union, Washington’s main ally.

“The Kremlin has been conducting a far more aggressive, anti-Western foreign policy, significantly ratcheting up provocative military maneuvers near NATO members’ borders with Russia, intimating nuclear threats, and deploying nuclear-capable missiles in the Russian exclave of Kaliningrad,” wrote Richard Sokolsky, a nonresident senior fellow in Carnegie’s Russia and Eurasia Program.

Since late 2013, Moscow has backed Russian separatists in Ukraine, a country with a massive Russian influence ever since its capital Kyiv was the center of the first Russian state in the late 9th century. Moscow also issued threats against other European nations like Sweden and Finland, which have close proximity to its borders.

“Moscow has also threatened a military response if Sweden or Finland decides to join NATO; according to NATO’s secretary-general, Russian exercises have included simulated nuclear strikes against Sweden,” Sokolsky noted.

In 2014, Russia also illegally annexed the Crimean Peninsula from Ukraine, which could do nothing to stop the invasion, as the opposition from Europe and its allies remained confined to mere protests.

Last week, Putin inaugurated a 12-mile rail bridge, which joins the Russian mainland with the Crimean Peninsula, showing Russia's long-term tactics and commitment to the region.

Russia’s aggressive anti-Ukraine measures also showed its ability to use unconventional or hybrid warfare to overwhelm its enemies.

In east Ukraine, Russia has empowered pro-Moscow elements through carefully-crafted guerilla warfare against Kyiv, supplying weapons and military advisors. On diplomatic and economic fronts, Moscow has also put maximum pressure over Ukraine to force the country to submit to its will in Russian-majority regions.

Like its Ukrainian odyssey, now Moscow marches on another European state, Belarus, which happens to be closer to the areas designated as part of NATO’s eastern flank.

About two decades ago, the two states signed a union agreement, which has been understood differently by Russia and Belarus. According to the Russian understanding, Belarus should be part of the Russian federation soon in the implementation of the agreement.

European allies have seriously worried that after Ukraine, with Belarus, Russia could also have a critical hold in a strategic location to geographically divide NATO’s Baltic allies, which used to be part of the former Soviets, being located between Moscow-held Kaliningrad and Belarus.

It could even make the defenses of the Baltic states more vulnerable to a possible Russian attack.

Russia enjoys favorable geography and numerical advantage over NATO in manpower and in every major category of combat weapons and equipment that would be used in an initial military attack against the Baltic states,” Sokolsky viewed.

“This is the case even when considering the standing forces of the Baltic states, the forces that other NATO members would deploy in peacetime or on a rotational basis on Baltic [and Polish] territory, and the early arriving forces that NATO has assigned to reinforce its eastern flank in response to a strategic warning of an attack,” Sokolsky estimated.

Russia’s Balkan agenda