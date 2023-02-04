Sri Lanka is completing the prerequisites to unlock a $2.9 billion bailout from the International Monetary Fund (IMF), President Ranil Wickremesinghe has announced.

"We are successfully completing the difficult stage required to get support from the International Monetary Fund," Wickremesinghe said on Saturday in his address to the nation to mark the 75th Independence Day.

"We expect to get their consent without delay," he added.

Wickremesinghe, who took over after his predecessor fled the country and resigned last year after thousands of protesters occupied his office and residence, has pledged to put the economy back on track but warned it will be an uphill task.

"I know that many of the decisions I have been compelled to take since assuming the presidency have been unpopular ... I will continue this new reform program with the majority of people who love this country," he added.

