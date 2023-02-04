WORLD
2 MIN READ
Egypt denies agreement with Israeli company for Suez Canal
The statement came amid news circulated on social media platforms claiming that Egypt had contracted an Israeli company to manage the waterway’s services through a 99-year concession contract.
Egypt denies agreement with Israeli company for Suez Canal
The Suez Canal is one of the most important waterways in the world and a main commercial route for shipping goods. / AP Archive
February 4, 2023

Egypt’s Suez Canal Authority (SCA) has denied reports about contracting an Israeli company to manage its services.

In a statement on Friday, SCA chief Osama Rabie termed reports about contracting a foreign company to run the canal as “completely and utterly untrue”.

He reiterated Egypt’s sovereignty in all political and economic aspects through managing, operating and maintaining the navigational facility of the Suez Canal.

Rabie said the authority is committed to its social responsibilities by announcing all its contracts in various forms, including contracts or memorandums of understanding and disclosing the terms of the contracts and their importance.

The Egyptian official said that all contracts concluded by the authority “cannot in any way downplay Egyptian sovereignty over the canal and all its facilities that are protected under the Egyptian constitution.”

READ MORE: Egypt police come under attack in Suez Canal city

Recommended

Legal action against the rumours

The denial came amid news circulated on social media platforms claiming that Egypt had contracted an Israeli company to manage the waterway’s services through a 99-year concession contract.

Rabie vowed to take all legal action against those who promote rumors about the Suez Canal.

The Suez Canal is one of the most important waterways in the world and a main commercial route for shipping goods. 

The canal is one of the main sources of income for Egypt.

READ MORE:Egypt's Suez Canal nets record $6.3 billion revenue last year

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Denmark bans all civilian drone flights due to EU summit
Türkiye joins NATO Tiger Meet 2025 with F-16s and air force personnel
Moldovans head to polls as nation’s future swings between Europe and Russia
Xi: China ready to boost ties with Cuba
Russia pounds Ukraine with 'hundreds' of drones and missiles: Kiev
Venezuela conducts coastal drills amid US naval deployment
Colombia's Petro proposes Qatar be UN headquarters, slams Trump for violating UN principles
Russia's Lavrov warns against using UN force in Haiti as cover for military action against Venezuela
By Baba Umar
Sweeping UN sanctions reimposed on Iran after failed nuclear talks
Armenia declares peace with Azerbaijan at UNGA
Türkiye backs TRNC protest over Greek Cypriot-authorised vessel in disputed waters
Niger leader tells UNGA France must 'remember and recognise its crimes' in Sahel nation since 1899
By Baba Umar
Stampede at political rally in southern India kills at least 36 people
Trump claims FBI planted over 250 agents in 2021 Capitol riot
False prophet of peace: Netanyahu’s UNGA speech unmasked
By Ramzy Baroud, Romana Rubeo
Russian FM Lavrov: Israel trying to 'blow up' Middle East