Brazil has scuttled a decommissioned aircraft carrier despite environmental groups claiming the formerly French ship was packed with toxic materials.

The "planned and controlled sinking occurred late in the afternoon" on Friday, some 350 kilometres off the Brazilian coast in the Atlantic Ocean, in an area with an "approximate depth of 5,000 metres," Brazilian Navy said in a statement.

The six-decade-old warship, the Sao Paulo, was scuttled, after Brazil tried in vain to find a port willing to welcome it.

Ahead of its sinking, environmentalists said the aircraft carrier contains tonnes of asbestos, heavy metals and other toxic materials that could leach into the water and pollute the marine food chain.

"If they proceed with dumping the very toxic vessel into the wilderness of the Atlantic Ocean, they will violate the terms of three international environmental treaties," director of the Basel Action Network, Jim Puckett, said on Thursday.

French environmental group Robin des Bois called the ship a "30,000-tonne toxic package."

'High risk' to environment

Built in the late 1950s in France, whose navy sailed it for 37 years as the Foch, the aircraft carrier earned a place in 20th-century naval history.