WORLD
3 MIN READ
Trump wants law to stop gender-affirming care for minors if re-elected
The former president says that no country should tell its children that they were born with the wrong gender.
Trump wants law to stop gender-affirming care for minors if re-elected
Trump said that being transgender is a concept that the “radical Left” manufactured “just a few years ago.” / AFP Archive
February 4, 2023

Former United States President Donald Trump has vowed to combat 'Left-wing gender insanity' and push for legislation that only recognises two genders, in an effort to gain momentum for his 2024 presidential campaign.

In a video posted to his Truth Social site, Trump laid out a plan to push schools to “promote positive education about the nuclear family”, according to a report published by The Telegraph on Friday.

Nuclear family refers to the main members of a family, usually parents and children.

He also said he would punish medical professionals offering gender reassignment care and ban transgender women from participating in women's sports teams.

The former president said he also intends to pass legislation prohibiting minors from receiving gender-affirming medical treatment "in all 50 states" and to order the Justice Department to look into the pharmaceutical industry and specific hospitals to see if they “deliberately covered up horrific long-term side effects of sex transitions in order to get rich".

“No serious country should be telling its children that they were born with the wrong gender,” Trump said in the video. “Under my leadership, this madness will end,” he said.

Recommended

READ MORE: Trump bans transgender people from serving in US military

He also made the claim that the “radical Left” invented the concept of transgender identity "only a few years ago".

The 76-year-old is so far the only candidate to officially declare his presidential bid for 2024.

Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, Tennessee, and Utah are the other five Republican-leaning states that have passed legislation prohibiting or restricting gender-affirming care for minors over the past two years .

READ MORE: US military says transgender people can still serve

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Denmark bans all civilian drone flights due to EU summit
Türkiye joins NATO Tiger Meet 2025 with F-16s and air force personnel
Moldovans head to polls as nation’s future swings between Europe and Russia
Xi: China ready to boost ties with Cuba
Russia pounds Ukraine with 'hundreds' of drones and missiles: Kiev
Venezuela conducts coastal drills amid US naval deployment
Colombia's Petro proposes Qatar be UN headquarters, slams Trump for violating UN principles
Russia's Lavrov warns against using UN force in Haiti as cover for military action against Venezuela
By Baba Umar
Sweeping UN sanctions reimposed on Iran after failed nuclear talks
Armenia declares peace with Azerbaijan at UNGA
Türkiye backs TRNC protest over Greek Cypriot-authorised vessel in disputed waters
Niger leader tells UNGA France must 'remember and recognise its crimes' in Sahel nation since 1899
By Baba Umar
Stampede at political rally in southern India kills at least 36 people
Trump claims FBI planted over 250 agents in 2021 Capitol riot
False prophet of peace: Netanyahu’s UNGA speech unmasked
By Ramzy Baroud, Romana Rubeo
Russian FM Lavrov: Israel trying to 'blow up' Middle East