US health officials have advised people to stop using over-the-counter eye drops that have been linked to an outbreak of drug-resistant infections.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Wednesday night sent a health alert to physicians, saying the outbreak includes at least 55 people in12 states. One has died.

Disease investigators have linked the infections, including some found in blood, urine and lungs, to EzriCare Artificial Tears.

Many of the patients said they had used the product, which is a lubricant used to treat irritation and dryness.

The infections were all caused by a bacteria called Pseudomonas aeruginosa.

Investigators detected that kind of bacteria in open EzriCare bottles, but further testing was underway to see if the strains matched.

Public warning put out

EzriCare said it is not aware of any evidence definitively linking the outbreak to the product, but that it has stopped distributing the eye drops. It also has a notice on its website urging consumers to stop using the drops.

