India's Adani group will review its capital raising plan once the market stabilises, chairman Gautam Adani has said, after flagship Adani Enterprises withdrew a $2.5 billion share sale citing the need to insulate investors from potential losses.

In a video address on Thursday, Adani said the ports-to-airports conglomerate's cash flow has been "very strong" and that it has an "impeccable track record" of fulfilling debt obligations.

On the withdrawal of the offer, he said the interest of investors was the chief consideration for the move.

"The fundamentals of our company are very strong, our balance sheet is healthy and assets robust," Adani added.

Adani Enterprises late on Wednesday called off the share sale as a rout sparked by a US short-seller's criticisms wiped billions more off the value of the Indian tycoon's stocks.

Citigroup stops margin loans on Adani securities

Meanwhile, Citigroup Inc's wealth arm stopped accepting securities of Adani's group of firms as collateral for margin loans following short-seller Hindenburg Research's report, Bloomberg News reported.